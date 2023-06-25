LOOK: Ticket prices for P1HARMONY’s concert in Manila 

Tickets for the September show will be available starting July 1

MANILA, Philippines – Attention, Filipino P1eces! The ticket prices and seat plan for P1HARMONY’s upcoming P1USTAGE H:P1ONEER concert in Manila have been announced on Friday, June 23.

According to event organizer Live Nation Philippines, tickets range from P2,500 for the Balcony 2 section to P8,850 for the Floor A Standing section.

Hey P1ece, here's a reason for you to JUMP! P1HARMONY is coming to Manila! 🫰🏼



P1HARMONY LIVE TOUR [P1USTAGE H:P1ONEER] IN MANILA

📆Sept 9, 2023

📍New Frontier Theater



LNPH presale: July 1, 10AM – 11:59PM

General onsale: July 2, 12PM#P1Harmony #피원하모니 #P1H #HARMONY pic.twitter.com/P5EKViJMI7 — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) June 23, 2023

There are also separate package inclusions that fans could purchase, such as soundcheck access, a goodbye session, a group photo, and signed posters.

Tickets will be available to the public starting July 2, while members of Live Nation Philippines can secure tickets early via the pre-sale happening on July 1.

The one-night show is set for September 9 at the New Frontier Theater.

The P1USTAGE H:P1ONEER concert in Manila would serve as the group’s first visit in the Philippines.

Aside from Manila, they will also have stops in Hong Kong, Singapore, Melbourne, Sydney, Auckland, Taipei, Bangkok, and Jakarta.

Composed of Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul, and Jongseob, P1HARMONY made their debut in October 2020 under FNC Entertainment. The act is known for songs “Jump,” “Scared,” “SIREN,” “Love Me For Me,” among others. – Rappler.com