SB19’s ‘PAGTATAG!’ finale concert: Guests, livestream, things to know

MANILA, Philippines – Are you ready, A’TIN? P-pop powerhouse SB19 is set to conclude its PAGTATAG! era — the group’s second world tour — with a two-day finale concert at the Araneta Coliseum on May 18 and 19.

The world tour is in line with the group’s latest EP – also titled PAGTATAG! – which was released in June 2023.

Recap of the ‘PAGTATAG!’ tour

The “Gento” hitmakers kicked off their PAGTATAG! concert tour in Manila also in June 2023, and had stops in the United States and Canada in July and August 2024.

The quintet was also supposed to hold performances in more Asian stops such as Bangkok, Dubai, and Japan in November and December 2023, but those stops were canceled and postponed as the group’s own agency 1Z Entertainment cited “current complexities affecting the tour.”

Although no other details were provided regarding these complexities, it was later announced — in December 2023 — that SB19 has secured ownership of its group name and logo. According to 1Z Entertainment, they have come to an amicable agreement with the group’s former agency, ShowBT Philippines Corp “through a fair and equitable resolution.”

To note, SB19 announced the establishment of 1Z Entertainment in October 2023, with the group’s leader Pablo serving as its chief executive officer.

It was only in April 2024 when the P-pop group rescheduled their postponed concert shows in Dubai and Japan.

Now, the P-pop group is capping off its world tour with a weekend concert for its Filipino fans.

Ticket prices, livestream options

Testament to their dedicated fanbase, tickets for the two-day shows were already sold out back in April, with SB19 noting that it was its quickest sellout to date.

Tickets were priced as follows:

General Admission: P1,200

Patron: P5,000

Upper Box: P2,500

Lower Box: P4,000

VIP Standing with Soundcheck: P7,000

VIP Seated with Soundcheck: P7,500

However, if you weren’t able to secure a ticket to the live concert or you’re a fan living outside Metro Manila and the Philippines who can’t attend in person, you still can join all the fun as the group announced livestream options for the concert.

#TeamBahay A’TIN can secure tickets via http://tickets.iwanttfc.com, iWant app and IPTV.

The platform offers a one-day access pass for P999 and a two-day access pass for P1,750. Those also availing the one-day access pass can also choose whether to stream the first day or the second day.

Performances and guests

SB19 has kept details about its performances under wraps, only telling fans that it “can’t wait to share with you all what we have prepared.”

Although there’s no confirmation yet, fans on social media have expressed their excitement on possibly seeing SB19’s latest and group solo releases.

Since the PAGTATAG! concert tour kicked off last year, the members had also been busy with their solo releases — Josh with his comeback single “Get Right,” Pablo with the single “Akala” with his brother Josue, Ken (who goes by Felip in his solo releases) with his latest single “Fake Faces,” and Justin making his solo debut with the single “surreal.”

In May 2024, the group also released its comeback single “Moonlight.” The song was produced in collaboration with United States-based producer Ian Asher, Chinese electronic producer Terry Zhong, and Lenno Linjama, with mixing by Serge Courtois, who worked with music artists in the US.

Aside from SB19’s stages, fans can also anticipate special performances following the concert’s loaded guest lineup.

Filipino rap icon Gloc-9, Black Eyed Peas member Apl.De.Ap, and DJ-Producer Terry Zhong are among the confirmed guests.

OPM composer Louie Ocampo and vocal groups Vocalmyx and Fortenors will also be part the show. To note, Vocalmyx and Fortnenors were among the groups that Stell coached in the first season of The Voice Generations.

SB19 made its debut in October 2018. Their hits include “WYAT,” Bazinga,” “MAPA,” “Ilaw,” “Go Up,” and “Alab,” among others. – Rappler.com