Belle Mariano and other ‘Gandang Habamazing’ artists shine at Sunsilk’s first digital concert

Sunsilk has always been about helping women boost their confidence and explore their passions with strong and long hair. With Belle Mariano and other “Gandang Habamazing” stars, they encouraged the audience to shine in their own way at Sunsilk’s first digital concert.

Last April 27, Sunsilk shared their ‘Sunsilk Gandang Habamazing Star The Reveal: A Digital Concert’ online for everyone to enjoy and keep rewatching. The show featured Sunsilk ambassador and actress-slash-singer Belle Mariano, rising OPM pop stars Jannah Zaplan, Cesca, and Angela Ken, and the star of the show: the Gandang Habamazing talent search winner, Jessica Mae Ramirez.

ICYMI, here’s a glimpse of the show’s highlights!

Empowering songs from inspiring women

Sunsilk used their concert as a platform to give rising female OPM artists a much-deserved boost. Jannah Zaplan, Cesca, and Angela Ken kicked off the show with a “Habamazing” rendition of BINI’s ‘Na Na Na,’ looking like a picture-perfect girl group with their strong and long hair as their crowning glory.

The audience then got to see their individual personalities shine, as Jannah performed a funky dance track, Cesca crooned a jazzy love song, and Angela sang an uplifting folk-pop ballad.

“As a songwriter, I feel very empowered when people listen to my music and they can relate to it,” said Cesca, and you can definitely see the twinkle in each of their eyes as they show off their passions on center stage.

A Hairkada star’s dream comes to life

The event was in celebration of Sunsilk’s new rising star, Jessica Mae Ramirez, who they discovered out of hundreds of entries in their Search for the Next Gandang Habamazing Star contest. The hunt happened on TikTok, where participants let their long hair down to sing and dance to Sunsilk’s ‘Habamazing Tayo’ song.

Jessica is a regular Sunsilk user, and she shared how it has helped her gain more confidence, both in herself and her hair. “I joined this contest to support my self-love and to promote self-love to everyone,” she said. “I can really say that I’m a Sunsilk shampoo user and I can say that it really makes my long hair beautiful, kaya buong-buo yung confidence ko,” Jessica added.

Women supporting women

Jessica got the chance to perform ‘Habamazing Tayo’ live with Belle on the grand stage, and the two women showed nothing but love for each other. “First of all, ang galing galing mo kumanta, wow!” Belle said to Jessica. “It’s not just luck that brought you here sa stage, it’s also your talent and your long and beautiful hair.”

Jessica was quick to throw back the praise, and said, “Of course, it’s a dream come true to share the stage and perform with the one and only Belle Mariano!” She also expressed gratitude to Sunsilk, both as a winner and a regular Sunsilk user. “Nakaka-empower talaga ang feeling, especially on behalf of my plus-sized ladies, that I am able to share my talent on the Sunsilk stage.”

Belle left everyone with inspiring words, saying, “Each of us is born to be ‘Gandang Habamazing.’ Because of it, any dream is achievable. Big or small, kaya natin ‘yan dahil bilib ang mundo sa atin!”

She then closed the show by bringing in all the girls to perform Sunsilk’s iconic song, ‘Walang Makakapigil sa Bangong Nakakagigil,’ with their long, healthy tresses looking beautiful under the spotlight.

She then closed the show by bringing in all the girls to perform Sunsilk's iconic song, 'Walang Makakapigil sa Bangong Nakakagigil,' with their long, healthy tresses looking beautiful under the spotlight.