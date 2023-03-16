Ticket prices, seat plan: ITZY’s fan meeting in Manila 

Ticket prices range from P1,000 to P8,500, but there's a different shopping period for each tier

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino MIDZYs, ready to see ITZY up close again? The ticket prices and seat plan for the group’s fan meeting in Manila have been announced on Wednesday, March 15.

Tickets range from P1,000 for the general admission section to P8,500 for the VIP section. According to shop.bench.com, fans will get a ticket after having a “single-receipt net purchase of any regular-priced Bench & Herbench merchandise, cosmetics, selected consignment items, regular and promo bundles, and gift boxes and gift packs.”

Shopping period for VIP, Patron, and Lowerbox B sections will run from March 15 and 16 only, while the shopping period for Lowerbox A and Upperbox tiers will be from March 17 to 31. The shopping period for general admission tickets will be from March 17 and 18 only.

There is no restriction on how many tickets a fan can buy, but a single receipt only corresponds to a single unique code/slot.

VIP ticket holders will get a set of five unsigned ITZY photocards, and also have the chance to win BENCH merchandise signed by all ITZY members, a one ITZY member-signed poster, and access to the Bye Wave session.

The full guidelines of participating branches, online purchasing, and how to claim physical tickets are on the BENCH’s website.

The fan meeting is set for April 16 at the SM Mall of Asia. ITZY was introduced as BENCH’s endorser in June 2022.

The fan meeting is set just three months after the girl group did a two-night concert in Manila as part of their CHECKMATE world tour.

Composed of Ryujin, Yuna, Yeji, Lia, and Chaeryeong, ITZY is a girl group under JYP Entertainment that debuted in February 2019. They are known for their tracks “Mafia in the Morning,” “Icy,” “Wannabe,” “Dalla Dalla,” and “Loco.” Their latest album, CHECKMATE, was released in July 2022. – Rappler.com