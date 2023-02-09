It’s happening! TWICE Japanese sub-unit MISAMO to debut on July 26

TWICE’s Japanese agency Warner Music Japan said the trio, consisting of members Sana, Momo, and Mina, will release a mini album consisting of six songs

MANILA, Philippines – The rumors are true, ONCEs! TWICE members Sana, Momo, and Mina are making their debut as Japanese sub-unit MISAMO on July 26.

TWICE’s Japanese agency Warner Music Japan announced on Wednesday, February 8, that the Japanese trio would release a mini album consisting of six songs. It will also include the song “Bouquet,” which was recorded as an original soundtrack for the Japanese TV drama Liaison: Children Heart Clinic.

The announcement comes as TWICE is set to make a Korean comeback with their 12th mini album READY TO BE on March 10.

Before the official announcement, the trio teased the upcoming sub-unit through opening trailers and photos on TWICE’s official Japanese accounts.

The Japanese members also did a photo shoot for Vogue Japan’s March issue.

TWICE is a nine-member girl group that debuted on October 20, 2015 under JYP Entertainment. They are best known for their hit songs “CHEER UP,” “TT,” “FANCY,” “Feel Special,” “Alcohol-Free,” and “Talk That Talk.”

The girl group also actively promotes in Japan where they are best known for tracks such as “Breakthrough,” “Fanfare,” and “BDZ.” The group renewed their exclusive contracts with JYP Entertainment in July 2022.

The MISAMO sub-unit also comes after fellow member Nayeon released her solo album IM NAYEON in June 2022. – Rappler.com