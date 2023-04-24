Fancy! TWICE to hold a concert in PH 

TWICE. The K-pop girl group is bringing their 'READY TO BE' concert tour in the Philippines.

The September 2023 show will serve as TWICE's first return to the Philippines in over four years!

MANILA, Philippines – It’s time to dance the night away, Filipino ONCEs, as K-pop girl group TWICE is coming back to the Philippines!

The nine-member act announced on Sunday, April 23, additional dates for their fifth world tour READY TO BE, including stops in Southeast Asia and Europe.

TWICE is set to perform at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on September 30.

Additional details, such as ticket prices and selling dates, have yet to be announced, with local promoter Live Nation Philippines saying that this information will be released “soon.”

The one-night show in September will serve as TWICE’s return to the Philippines in over four years, following their TWICELIGHTS concert at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay in June 2019.

Composed of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu, TWICE made their debut in 2015 under JYP Entertainment.

The group is known for songs such as “Cheer Up,” “TT,” “What is Love,” “Fancy,” “I CAN’T STOP ME,” and “Alcohol-Free.” – Rappler.com