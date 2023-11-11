[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: ALAMAT

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Mga magiliw! Are you ready for the return of your fave P-Pop group to the Rappler Live Jam stage? ALAMAT takes the Rappler stage once more this Saturday, November 11!

Known for being a multilingual group – singing songs in seven Philippine languages – ALAMAT is best known for seamlessly fusing traditional Filipino elements with modern pop sensibilities, captivating avid fans both here and abroad.

Fans will love to hear from Taneo from Kalinga, Mo from Zambales, Jao from Pampanga, Tomas from Albay, R-Ji from Eastern Samar, and Alas from Davao City.

Their group name, which translates to “legend” in English, underscores their commitment to represent indigenous Filipino cultures through their music and performances, and to become “legends” in the industry someday.

As the group continues to gain momentum in the P-Pop scene, ALAMAT remains dedicated to using their platform to inspire and uplift as they prepare for their first ever solo concert on December 1, at the New Frontier Theater.

Watch ALAMAT perform tracks from their debut LP titled IsaPuso, featuring hits like Day and Night, Dagundong, Noli, and Dong-Dong-Ay only here on Rappler.

Catch ALAMAT’s performance at the Rappler HQ on Saturday, November 11! Bookmark this page or head over to youtube.com/rappler to make sure you don’t miss it. – Rappler.com