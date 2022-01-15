[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Noel Cabangon and Ruby Ibarra for #ADecadeofCourage

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler marked its 10th anniversary on January 7 in an online celebration called #ADecadeofCourage.

In between discussions on Rappler’s brand of journalism, recollections of our journey in the past 10 years, and stories from former and current Rapplers, we listened to performances by some of our favorite guests of Live Jams past.

In this Live Jam, we share these performances with you.

Noel Cabangon, who has performed on Live Jam several times both as a solo artist and with the band Buklod, performs “Bagong Umaga.”

Fil-Am rapper Ruby Ibarra and her band, the Balikbayans, perform “A Thousand Cuts” – the song Ruby wrote and named after Ramona Diaz’s documentary on Maria Ressa and Rappler.

Ruby and the Balikbayans first performed on Live Jam in 2019, in their last hours in the Philippines before they flew back the United States. That guesting turned out to be a twist of fate – the first time Ruby met and connected with Maria and Ramona.

Relive the music of Rappler’s 10th anniversary in this episode of Live Jam on Saturday, January 15, 8 pm. Bookmark this page or head over to fb.com/rapplerdotcom. – Rappler.com