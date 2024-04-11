Boots Anson-Roa, Gloria Romero among honorees of FDCP’s Parangal ng Sining 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The FDCP is also giving out an honorary distinction award to late actress Jaclyn Jose

MANILA, Philippines – The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) is set to honor screen veterans Gloria Romero, Boots Anson Roa-Rodrigo, and late actress Jaclyn Jose at their 2024 Parangal ng Sining.

The annual event recognizes “exemplary Filipino artists, scholars, and organizations for their significant contributions to the development of Philippine cinema.” In a press release dated Monday, April 8, FDCP added that the Parangal ng Sining aims to “encourage Filipino artists, educators, and film institutions to continue to achieve and work for excellence in their craft.”

For its 2024 edition, the FDCP will be giving the Lifetime Achievement Awards to the following:

Boots Anson Roa-Rodrigo, who, aside from being an actress, also served as president of the Movie Workers Welfare Foundation Inc. for 18 years Film critic and writer Dr. Nicanor Tiongson, who was a founding member of the Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino and the Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival, and also served as vice president and artistic director of the Cultural Center of the Philippines Filmmaker and screenwriter Clodualdo “Doy” del Mundo Jr., who was a founding member and former chairman of the Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino and a former President Emeritus of the Society of Filipino Archivists for Film Filmmaker and screenwriter Armando “Bing” Lao, who won numerous Gawad Urian Awards for best screenplay for films such as Chito S. Roño’s Itanong mo sa Buwan and La Vida Rosa. The Society of Filipino Archivists for Film ABS-CBN Film Restoration (Sagip Pelikula) Award-winning veteran actress Gloria Romero, who is best known for her roles in films Tanging Yaman, Magnifico, and Rainbow’s Sunset

Meanwhile, the FDCP will also give out a posthumous award to film curator and archivist Teddy Co and an honorary distinction to actress Jaclyn Jose, who passed away in March 2024. Jose was best known for being the first actress from Southeast Asia to win best actress in the prestigious Cannes Film Festival for her performance in Brillante Mendoza’s Ma Rosa.

Moreover, the FDCP will honor several names in the local entertainment industry who also passed away in the past year, including veteran broadcaster and reporter Mario Dumaual, satirist and impersonator Willie Nepomuceno, actor Robert Arevalo, actress Angie Ferro, veteran broadcaster Mike Enriquez, talent manager and columnist Ethel Ramos, writer and publicist Leo Bukas, comedian and director Jun Urbano, television director Gil Soriano, veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez, journalist Mario Bautista, photographer Tony Tantay Jr., cinematographer Romy Vitug, Dreamscape Entertainment Head Deo Endrinal, and theater and film actor Joe Gruta.

The Parangal ng Sining awarding ceremony will be held on Friday, April 19 at Seda Hotel in Quezon City. – Rappler.com