The top 10 most viewed Rappler Live Jam episodes of 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Before more musicians take the Live Jam stage in 2024, let’s look back at 10 of the most viewed episodes for 2023 here

MANILA, Philippines – The Filipino music scene continues to thrive in 2023 as more acts top nationwide and international charts, and rising artists across the country get their breakthrough moment.

Thankfully, Rappler — through our very own Live Jam — has the front seat in witnessing these milestones happen. Budding singer-songwriters, indie artists, P-pop sensations, mainstream bands, seasoned theater performers, rappers, and even OPM legends have graced the Live Jam stage in 2023 to talk about the ins and outs of making their music.

Before more musicians take the Live Jam stage in 2024, let’s look back at 10 of the most viewed episodes for 2023 here:

SB19

Play Video

Airing date: June 20

Views as of December 31: 244,117

Much has happened since SB19 first performed on the Live Jam stage in 2020. Since then, the P-pop powerhouse has released several EPs, staged numerous concerts both in the Philippines and abroad, and even received a handful of global accolades.

For their latest Live Jam episode, the quintet talked about entering a new era with their latest EP Pagtatag, their experiences on international concert tours, and what it was like to be self-managed artists under their own company, 1Z Entertainment.

FELIP

Play Video

Airing date: February 4

Views as of December 31: 34,373

As SB19 continues to make waves both in the local and international scene, member Ken also put his own sound at the forefront through his solo releases under FELIP. In his first Live Jam guesting as a solo artist, FELIP talked about his six-track debut EP COM.PLEX.

LOLA AMOUR

Play Video

Airing date: August 24

Views as of December 31: 28,433

Fan or not, you wouldn’t have missed how the song “Raining in Manila” by Lola Amour dominated social media. In fact, even several K-pop idols were seen vibing and covering the song. In their Live Jam episode, Lola Amour talked about their thoughts on their viral hit and being known for their fresh and colorful sound.

‘ANG HULING EL BIMBO’ CAST

Play Video

Airing date: June 1

Views as of December 31: 24,055

Since first opening in 2018, jukebox musical Ang Huling El Bimbo has since staged over 100 shows, had multiple sold-out reruns, and amassed over seven million views when it was streamed online.

Before the 2023 run closed, the cast of Ang Huling El Bimbo belted out Eraserhead classics straight from the Newport Performing Arts Theater for this very special Live Jam episode.

BINI

Play Video

Airing date: October 19

Views as of December 31: 17,207

BINI is arguably one of the most requested P-pop acts to guest on Live Jam. Fresh from releasing their hit single “Karera,” the eight-piece girl group visited the Rappler HQ to showcase their strong vocals, individual charm, and cute group camaraderie.

BEN&BEN

Play Video

Airing date: August 10

Views as of December 31: 16,415

After four years, Ben&Ben returned to the Live Jam stage. For their latest visit, Paolo, Miguel, Andrew, Toni, Poch, Agnes, Pat, Keifer, and Jam looked back on their whirlwind of activities in recent years, including releasing their sophomore album Pebble House and headlining international concert tours.

ALAMAT

Play Video

Play Video

Airing dates: February 12 and November 11

Views as of December 31: 12,380 and 12,695 (respectively)

2023 saw several P-pop groups make their Live Jam debut. Multilingual group ALAMAT became the fastest act to return to the Live Jam stage and the only P-pop group to have visited the Rappler HQ twice in a year.

In both of their Live Jam appearances — with the latest during their promotion for their latest EP IsaPuso and preparation for their first ever solo concert, Dagundong — ALAMAT emphasized their commitment to represent indigenous Filipino cultures through their music and performances.

‘WALANG ARAY’ CAST

Play Video

Airing date: March 2

Views as of December 31: 10,205

Set during the Spanish occupation, the PETA musical Walang Aray tells the story of the free-wheeling Tenyong and zarzuela star Julia. In between shows, lead stars Marynor Madamesila and Gio Gahol, along with ensemble cast members Gerard Dy, Yeyin de la Cruz, Ayla Garcia, and Tom Bienvenida talked about the play and performed a few of their favorite songs from the musical.

BGYO

Play Video

Airing date: January 12

Views as of December 31: 10,120

In time for their second debut anniversary, P-pop boy group BGYO performed on the Live Jam stage for the first time. Members Gelo, JL, Akira, Nate, and Mikki looked back on their journey and shared what they wanted to see happen in their career.

KAIA

Play Video

Airing date: March 9

Views as of December 31: 9,110

Rising P-pop act KAIA was the first girl group that visited Live Jam. Composed of Charlotte, Angela, Charice, Alexa, and Sophia, the five-piece act shared the messages they wanted to impart to their fans through their music. – Rappler.com