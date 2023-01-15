USA’s R’Bonney Gabriel is Miss Universe 2022

MANILA, Philippines – R’Bonney Gabriel of United States was named Miss Universe 2022 at the pageant’s finals night held in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA on Saturday, January 14, (Sunday morning, January 15 in Manila).

Gabriel bested 83 candidates in the competition to be USA’s ninth representative to win the title. The Filipino-American beauty queen succeeded Harnaaz Sandhu of India.

The rest of the top three was ranked as follows:

1st runner-up: Amanda Dudamel (Venezuela)

2nd runner-up: Andreína Martínez (Dominican Republic)

Meanwhile, the Philippines’ Celeste Cortesi failed to enter the pageant’s Top 16, breaking the country’s 12-year streak of entering the semifinals.

The 71st Miss Universe pageant is the first edition under the franchise’s new owner Anne Jakrajutatip. – Rappler.com