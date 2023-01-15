Same, Catriona: Filipinos mourn end of PH’s Miss Universe streak

Avid pageant fans took to social media on Sunday, January 15 to express their feelings about the end of the Philippines’ decade-long streak entering the Miss Universe’s semifinals.
Philippine bet Celeste Cortesi failed to advance to the top 16 of the competition during the pageant’s coronation night in Louisiana, USA, making it the first time since 2010 that the country failed to secure a placement.
USA’s R’Bonney Gabriel was crowned Miss Universe 2022, besting 83 candidates. The Filipino-American is the ninth representative to win the title for the host country. Amanda Dudamel of Venezuela was 1st runner-up.
The hashtags #MissUniverse2022, #CelesteCortesi, and other related keywords also dominated Twitter trends in the Philippines.
Babawi sa replay? Netizens shared a range of reactions upon learning the results of the pageant.
Celeste not following instructions?
Same, Catriona, same. Netizens found Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray’s reaction relatable.
Some Twitter users joked that the new presidency under Bongbong Marcos was to blame.
Journalist Joseph Morong found a great way to use a template meme from the president’s son, Sandro Marcos.
Others even poked fun at the nature of beauty pageants after the announcement of the top 16.
While Celeste did not make it, some users found a silver lining after USA’s Filipino-American beauty won the title.
El Tucuyo? Some netizens also expressed their disappointment when strong frontrunners like the Philippines and Thailand did not make the cut.
Something is flopping? Netizens also called out the new management that runs the Miss Universe Philippines.
Be a star, Celeste! Despite the loss, netizens still rallied behind Celeste.
Bawi next year, Pilipinas! The very queen herself, Catriona Gray, offered encouragement to countries whose representatives failed to clinch the crown.
