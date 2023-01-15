Same, Catriona: Filipinos mourn end of PH’s Miss Universe streak

Some Twitter users joke that the new presidency under Bongbong Marcos is to blame

Avid pageant fans took to social media on Sunday, January 15 to express their feelings about the end of the Philippines’ decade-long streak entering the Miss Universe’s semifinals.

Philippine bet Celeste Cortesi failed to advance to the top 16 of the competition during the pageant’s coronation night in Louisiana, USA, making it the first time since 2010 that the country failed to secure a placement.

USA’s R’Bonney Gabriel was crowned Miss Universe 2022, besting 83 candidates. The Filipino-American is the ninth representative to win the title for the host country. Amanda Dudamel of Venezuela was 1st runner-up.

The hashtags #MissUniverse2022, #CelesteCortesi, and other related keywords also dominated Twitter trends in the Philippines.

Babawi sa replay? Netizens shared a range of reactions upon learning the results of the pageant.

Bawi tayo sa replay mamayang gabi! Hayuffff! — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) January 15, 2023

Medyo mahirap daw ang tanong kay Celeste Cortesi during the preliminary interview.



As Miss Universe, what can you do to help lower the price of onions in your country? #MissUniverse2023 #MissUniverse — The Professional Heckler™️ (@hecklerforever8) January 15, 2023

Pinoys after they announce the Top 16 #MissUniverse2022 pic.twitter.com/qthootvV8C — PGAG (@PGAG_PH) January 15, 2023

hindi pasok si Celeste matulog na tayo ulit pic.twitter.com/vonv1cu1VJ — mark geronimo (@markgeronimo_) January 15, 2023

Celeste not following instructions?

my queen celeste cortesi, bakit naman hindi mo sinunod yung instruction…. pic.twitter.com/i7zRzcoAux — mark geronimo (@markgeronimo_) January 15, 2023

Same, Catriona, same. Netizens found Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray’s reaction relatable.

You see the sadness in Catriona’s eyes 😭 — Ayn Bernos (@aynbernos) January 15, 2023

It’s really heartbreaking because Philippines’ longest streak from 2010-2021 just ended. What’s more frustrating is that I felt that Celeste Cortesi is the best candidate that we sent in the Miss Universe stage after Catriona and yet she did not make it. 💔 #MissUniverse2022 — jho (@maryjhoanaaa) January 15, 2023

Some Twitter users joked that the new presidency under Bongbong Marcos was to blame.

Kasalanan to ni BBM chos — Jai Cabajar (@jaicabajar) January 15, 2023

Only in the time of BBM, mahal na nga sibuyas, mahirap mag commute, ang lala pa rin ng airports natin and ito pa, sira pa placement streak natin sa MU. Kasalanan niya ito, he brought with his admin bad juju sa mga girls natin.#71stMissUniverse — Mark (@akosibluethree) January 15, 2023

Journalist Joseph Morong found a great way to use a template meme from the president’s son, Sandro Marcos.

Celeste is not weak. The other contestants are stronger. Hihi — Joseph Morong 🇵🇭 (@Joseph_Morong) January 15, 2023

Others even poked fun at the nature of beauty pageants after the announcement of the top 16.

Me at the beginning: "GO CELESTE! GO PHILIPPINES!"



Me after Top 16: "Dapat talaga i-abolish na ang beauty pageants kasi objectification of women lang 'yan at nagse-set ng unrealistic beauty standards." — HEPA BABY (@Watdahel_MarceI) January 15, 2023

While Celeste did not make it, some users found a silver lining after USA’s Filipino-American beauty won the title.

filipino pride after philippines was not part of top 16 but find out that miss usa is a half filipino and the new miss universe 🇵🇭🇵🇭#MissUniverse2022 pic.twitter.com/OqcKyVopxT — ces (@czescaajaerice) January 15, 2023

El Tucuyo? Some netizens also expressed their disappointment when strong frontrunners like the Philippines and Thailand did not make the cut.

Miss Philippines and Miss Thailand after not making it to the Top 16.#CelesteCortesi #MissUniverse2022



pic.twitter.com/R1Yp6FYTNo — A L  (@doncartagena52) January 15, 2023

Something is flopping? Netizens also called out the new management that runs the Miss Universe Philippines.

“It’s the end of an era.” Catriona was right when she said this. Please bring back the potential girls to Binibining Pilipinas management. Since MUP started, all the girls sent in Miss Universe was toned down, honed in a very unfamiliar ways. No hate but something’s flopping. 😩 — j (@jeromeshirtt) January 15, 2023

tumakbo takbo pa kasi si Shamcey Supsup sa Partylist eh kung nagfocus para sa MUPH Org???



kimi — Architect Master Plumber Path Carcer (@pathcarcer) January 15, 2023

Be a star, Celeste! Despite the loss, netizens still rallied behind Celeste.

I hope Celeste will not only be remembered as the rep who ended the winning streak of PH in #MissUniverse. She is more than that. She is empowered, intelligent, beautiful and powerful.



The Philippines is behind you Celeste Cortesi! — Yohanthogy (@yoooowhan) January 15, 2023

I hope Celeste is okay. 💔 The pressure of wearing the Philippine sash is insane. I hope she is okay. — Ayn Bernos (@aynbernos) January 15, 2023

Our dear Celeste,



It wasn't you. You were GORGEOUS! Maybe the new people behind the pageant want to be 'different' hence the results. We love you, nonetheless.



Now go home and be a star! 🇵🇭💖 — Mac Dionisio (@Benggadora08) January 15, 2023

13 years of Pinay Beauties

Venus – 4th

Shamcey – 3rd

Janine – 1st

Ariella – 3rd

MJ – Top 10

Pia – Miss U '15

Maxine – Top 6

Rachel – Top 10

Catriona – Miss U '18

Gazini – Top 20 Best NatCos

Rabiya – Top 21

Beatrice – Top 5

Celeste – you made us proud#71stMissUniverse — 𝙥𝙖𝙪𝙡𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙡𝙖.𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 (@pauloMDtweets) January 15, 2023

Bawi next year, Pilipinas! The very queen herself, Catriona Gray, offered encouragement to countries whose representatives failed to clinch the crown.

BABAWI NEXT YEAR! 💪



Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray offered words of encouragement to the countries whose candidates failed to advance to the top 16 of the #MissUniverse2022.



LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/Zlikz56S2y pic.twitter.com/xvBcJI0AaX — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) January 15, 2023

– Rappler.com