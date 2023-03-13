WATCH: ‘The Little Mermaid’ live-action releases full trailer at Oscars 2023

Halle Bailey who plays Ariel says: 'It's been an extraordinary experience, a dream come true for me'

MANILA, Philippines — The full-length trailer for The Little Mermaid was released on Sunday, March 12 (Monday, March 13 in Manila) during the 2023 Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, USA.

The trailer was presented onstage by the film’s leading stars – Halle Bailey who plays the titular role of Ariel, and Melissa McCarthy who plays the character Ursula.

McCarthy shared that “1,735 remarkable film artists, technicians, and craftspeople came together to tell this new story.” “And I may be biased, but I have enjoyed making this film and it has been a complete joy,” she added.

Bailey expressed similar sentiments, saying: “I absolutely agree, and it has been such an honor stepping into the iconic role of Ariel. It’s been an extraordinary experience, a dream come true for me.”

Watch and you'll see,

Some day I'll be,

Part of your world



Watch the new trailer for #TheLittleMermaid and see the movie in cinemas May 26! pic.twitter.com/TWNTj5bPLr — Disney (@Disney) March 13, 2023

The two-minute video begins with Ariel (Bailey) saving Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King) from drowning in the stormy seas. However, Ariel’s father, King Triton (Javier Bardem) reprimands her for going to the “above world.”

More of Ursula’s (McCarthy) character was seen in the trailer, showcasing her menacing purple-black tentacles. The clip also gave glimpses of the other characters, including Sebastian the crab (voiced by Daveed Diggs), Flounder the fish (voiced by Jacob Tremblay), and Scuttle the seagull (voiced by Awkwafina).

The Little Mermaid is Walt Disney Studios’ first live-action remake of the 1989 animated film of the same title.

The film is set to be released on May 26 globally. – with reports from Charlene Enriquez/Rappler.com

Charlene Enriquez is a Rappler intern.