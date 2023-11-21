‘BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star’ to premiere in Disney+ in December 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The eight-part documentary series will see the BTS members look back on their 10-year career

MANILA, Philippines – Ready to walk down the BTS memory lane, ARMYs? K-pop juggernaut BTS will be releasing the documentary series BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star exclusively on Disney+.

In a press release on Tuesday, November 21, the platform said that the eight-part documentary series will “take audiences on an in-depth journey across the band’s 10-year career, highlighting their highs and lows for the first time ever.”

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star will feature never-before-seen interviews and behind-the-scenes moments with the seven BTS members, as well as appearances from HYBE chairman Bang Si-Hyuk and BEYOND THE STORY : 10-YEAR RECORD OF BTS author Kang Myeongseok.

Fans will also learn more about the group’s prolific career, including how they prepared for debut, their struggles during the “Danger” period, their debut at the American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards, speaking at the UN, and performing at London’s Wembley Stadium.

<BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star> Date Announcement



🗓️12월 20일 오후 5시 디즈니+ 공개

🗓️Dec 20, 5PM (KST) exclusively on Disney+#BTS_Monuments_BeyondTheStar#BTS_모뉴먼츠_비욘드더스타 pic.twitter.com/hwUAfjtVUq — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) November 21, 2023

Members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, will also look back on their journey as BTS as they talk about their first impressions of each other and initial contract renewal process, among others.

Aside from the sentimental moments, fans will also be treated to lighthearted clips of the group, including j-hope’s surprise birthday party and Jungkook’s high school graduation ceremony.

To give ARMYs an idea on what to expect for BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, Disney+ released the titles for each episode:

Episode 1 — The Beginning

Episode 2 — Adolescence

Episode 3 — Pursuit of Happiness

Episode 4 — Disconnected

Episode 5 — Welcome!

Episode 6 — Begin and Again

Episode 7 — Still Purple

Episode 8 — Promise for Tomorrow

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star will have a two-episode premiere on December 20, with two episodes airing per week.

The upcoming documentary series will join other BTS titles in Disney+ including BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage — LA, SUGA: Road to D-Day, j-hope IN THE BOX, and IN THE SOOP: Friendcation.

Ostensibly the biggest K-pop group in the world, the seven-piece act has smashed several records since their debut. In September 2021, the group was welcomed into the Guinness World Records 2022 Hall of Fame.

In June 2022, the group announced that they’re taking a break from group activities to focus on solo endeavors and fulfill their respective military services. BTS is expected to reconvene as a full group in 2025.

In September 2023, all seven members of BTS renewed their contract with BIGHIT Music. – Rappler.com