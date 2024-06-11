FDCP’s ‘PeliKULAYa’ to screen LGBTQ+ films for free starting June 19

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

‘About Us But Not About Us' and ‘Becky and Badette' are among the movies to be screened this Pride Month

MANILA, Philippines – The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) is taking up space in theaters this Pride Month as it screens Filipino queer movies as part of the PeliKULAYa: Mga Kwentong Mapagpalaya film festival.

“Through storytelling that amplifies the diverse experiences and identities within the LGBTQIA+ community, PeliKULAYa’s lineup acknowledges the struggles of the past but also celebrates the resilience and vibrancy of queer lives today,” FDCP said.

The PeliKULAYa festival will be held from June 19 to 30 across various cinemas in the Philippines, including Cinematheque, Robinsons Galleria, and the Metropolitan Theater.

For Cinematheque Centers in Manila, Iloilo, Davao, Negros, and Nabunturan, the following full-length films will be screened for free: Lino Brocka’s Ang Tatay Kong Nanay, Jay Altarejos’ Kasal, Nick de Ocampo’s Oliver, Alvin Yapan’s Ang Sayaw ng Dalawang Kaliwang Paa, and Joseph Mangat’s Divine Factory.

However, movies Close by Lukas Dhont and Huling Palabas by Ryan Machado will be screened on the same dates and in the same venues for ₱200 and ₱150, respectively.

Aside from full-length films, the FDCP also curated a lineup of short films that will be shown in the participating Cinematheque Centers for free. The set includes Apa Agbayani’s Abutan Man Tayo ng Houselights, Myra Soriaso’s Catholic Schoolgirl, Xeph Suarez’s Astri and Tambulah, Mark Felix Ebreo’s Congratulations, Dx!, Louisse Carlo Ledonio’s Crush, Trishtan Perez’s I Get So Sad Sometimes, and JT Trinidad’s The River that Never Ends.

Meanwhile, moviegoers near Robinsons Galleria in Ortigas can enjoy different sets of films for free. For June 22, the movies that will be shown are Close, Huling Palabas, and Japanese thriller-drama Monster by Kore-eda Hirokazu. Masterpieces from Jun Lana, About Us But Not About Us and Becky and Badette will be available on June 23.

Rounding up PeliKULAYa’s offering is Gameboys: The Movie, starring Kokoy de Santos and Elijah Canlas. It will be the only film that will be screened for free at the Metropolitan Theater on June 23, 2 pm.

Those who’d like to catch the screening of Gameboys: The Movie at the Metropolitan Theater should register via this link to secure their spot. Walk-ins will only be accommodated on a first-come-first-serve basis. – with additional reports from Fore Esperanza/Rappler.com

