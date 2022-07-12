‘Fifty Shades’ director to helm new Amy Winehouse biopic

Sam Taylor-Johnson is set to direct the Winehouse biopic, 'Back to Black'

MANILA, Philippines – Another biopic on the life of late singer Amy Winehouse is in the works, and it will be titled Back to Black, directed by Fifty Shades of Grey filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson.

According to a Deadline report, French film production company Studiocanal is preparing to push the long-mooted project forward, with full support from the Winehouse estate.

“This a dream movie to helm. I’m ready, let’s go… #amywinehouse #backtoblack,” Taylor-Johnson, who is a close friend of the soul singer, expressed in her Instagram post.

Also on board for the film is writer Matt Greenhalgh, together with producers Alison Owen, Debris Hayward, and Tracey Seaward. Casting for Winehouse is set to begin soon.

Back to Black will depict the rise and fall of Amy Winehouse, who started with humble beginnings as a London jazz singer and eventually rocketed to fame with her hit records “Rehab,” “You Know I’m No Good,” and “Valerie.” The six-time Grammy winner’s life was tragically cut short by alcohol poisoning in 2011.

Dealing with the anxieties of fame, Winehouse struggled with alcohol and drug abuse after she met her husband, Blake Fielder-Civil. Her tumultuous marriage led to multiple cases of public arrests for assault and drug possession.

Asif Kapadia’s 2016 Oscar-winning documentary Amy gave audiences an intimate glimpse into the late artist’s life and struggles through her own words, featuring archive footage and exclusive tracks.

Meanwhile, BBC’s Reclaiming Amy was narrated by the singer’s mother, Janis Winehouse-Collins, who re-told Winehouse’s battles with bulimia and addiction, in light of protecting celebrities’ mental health. The 2021 documentary marks 10 years since the superstar passed away at age 27.

Taylor-Johnson previously worked on the Fifty Shades of Grey series, Nowhere Boy, and Love You More. – with reports from Sydney Cañamo, Rappler.com