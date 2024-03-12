Filmmaker Jade Castro out of jail | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Filmmaker Jade Castro and his companions, who were arrested without warrant on February 1 in Catanauan, Quezon over arson charges, are released Monday, March 11. A Catanauan judge trashed the destructive arson complaints filed against Castro and his friends.

At least five people are injured from gunshot wounds when a demolition turned violent in Barangay Anunas, Angeles City in Pampanga, Tuesday morning, March 12. Rowena Quejada, a journalist from K5 News, Olongapo City, was confronted by members of the demolition team wearing bonnets.

The MMDA says it is all set to implement its April 15 restriction on electric bicycles and electric tricycles on national roads in Metro Manila. Groups say the bike lane network in Metro Manila is sorely lacking and unsafe, despite government funds allocated for improvement.

Filipina actress Liza Soberano shares how being true to herself guided her on her Hollywood journey. She says that despite finding it challenging to navigate the showbiz industry in the United States, the entire experience has been ‘rewarding.’

Miss World 2013 Megan Young apologizes for touching the hair of Miss Botswana Lesego Chombo during the Miss World 2024 coronation night. Young says she has since spoken and apologized to Chombo privately. – Rappler.com