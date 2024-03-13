Rappler Talk: Film director Jade Castro’s freedom after 40 days in jail

Rappler's Jairo Bolledo talks with Castro about his detention and his perspectives on the country's justice system after his warrantless arrest

MANILA, Philippines – After 40 days, film director Jade Castro and his friends Ernesto Orcine, Noel Mariano, and Dominic Ramos were finally released from detention.

A Quezon province court granted their motion to quash, which in effect cleared them of the arson charge filed by the police. The four had been arrested by local police after they were suspected of burning down a modern jeepney in the town of Catanauan.

Their arrest brought about renewed criticisms of how police handle warrantless arrests and hot pursuits.

In this episode of Rappler Talk, justice and police reporter Jairo Bolledo sits down with Castro to talk about his detention and his perspectives on the country’s justice system after his warrantless arrest.

