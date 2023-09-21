Filipino horror film ‘In My Mother’s Skin’ to stream globally on Prime Video

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PREMIERE. 'In My Mother's Skin' premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

MANILA, Philippines – The Filipino Amazon Original film In My Mother’s Skin is set to stream in over 240 countries globally via Prime Video on October 12, the streaming platform announced on Thursday, September 21.

Taking place at the end of World War II in the Philippines, the horror-fairytale film follows Tala, a teenage girl, and her struggle to look after Ligaya, her ill mother.

In a desperate attempt to save Ligaya, 14-year-old Tala ends up striking a deal with a fairy she encountered in the forest. The flesh-eating fairy gives her a magical insect that momentarily cures her mother, but later causes her to manifest gruesome changes in her appearance and demeanor. Tala is then left to make a difficult choice.

The film was written and directed by Kenneth Dagatan, who is joined by the production team consisting of Bradley Liew, Bianca Balbuena, Huang Junxiang, and Stefano Centini. It stars Beauty Gonzalez, Felicity Kyle Napuli, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, James Mavie Estrella, and Angeli Bayani.

In My Mother’s Skin was the only non-English language film to appear in the 2023 Sundance Film Festival’s Midnight section, which features a collection of highly lauded horror films across the world.

The film also made its debut in more than 10 other film festivals, such as South Korea’s Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, Canada’s Fantasia, Switzerland’s Neuchatel, Czech Republic’s Karlovy Vary, and Malaysia’s Miffest. – Rappler.com