FULL LIST: Nominees, 2024 FAMAS Awards

MANILA, Philippines – The Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards has announced the full list of nominees for its 2024 edition.

Leading the list of nominees released on Monday, May 6, is horror film Mallari with 14 out of 18 nominations, including best picture, best screenplay, and best cinematography.

It is followed by historical film Gomburza with 12 nods and the drama movie Rewind, which holds the record as the highest-grossing Filipino film of all time, with 10 nominations.

Kathryn Bernardo, Marian Rivera, and Maricel Soriano are among the stars competing for the best actress award. Meanwhile, Cedrick Juan, Piolo Pascual, and Alden Richards are among the nominees for the best actor award.

The FAMAS awards night is set for May 26 at the Manila Hotel.

Here’s the complete list of nominees:

Best Picture

Gomburza

Mallari

Iti Mapukpukaw

Papa Mascot

Rewind

A Very Good Girl

Best Director

Pepe Diokno (Gomburza)

Derick Cabrido (Mallari)

Carl Papa (Iti Mapukpukaw)

Louie Ignacio (Papa Mascot)

Mae Cruz (Rewind)

Petersen Vargas (A Very Good Girl)

Best Actor

Cedrick Juan (Gomburza)

Piolo Pascual (Mallari)

Alfred Vargas (Pieta)

Ken Chan (Papa Mascot )

Dingdong Dantes (Rewind)

Alden Richards (Family of Two)

Best Actress

Kathryn Bernardo (A Very Good Girl)

Maricel Soriano (In His Mother’s Eyes)

Charlie Dizon (Third World Romance)

Marian Rivera (Rewind)

Sharon Cuneta (Family Of Two)

Eugene Domingo (Becky & Badette)

Best Supporting Actor

L.A. Santos (In His Mother’s Eyes)

JC Santos (Mallari)

Pepe Herrera (Rewind)

Romnick Sarmenta (Becky and Badette)

Enchong Dee (Gomburza)

Soliman Cruz (Monday First Screening)

Best Supporting Actress

Gina Alajar (Pieta)

Dolly de Leon (A Very Good Girl)

Gloria Diaz (Mallari)

Liza Diño-Seguerra (Papa Mascot)

Ruby Ruiz (Monday First Screening)

Alessandra de Rossi (Firefly)

Best Child Actor

Jordan Lim (Rewind)

Kian Co (Mallari)

Euwenn Mikael Aleta (Firefly)

Best Child Actress

Elia Ilano (Ghost Tales)

Erin Rose Espiritu (Papa Mascot)

Erin Rose Espiritu (Kampon)

Best Screenplay

Enrico Santos (Mallari)

Rody Vera, Pepe Dioknο, Ian Victoriano (Gomburza)

Carl Joseph Ρapa (Iti Mapukpukaw)

Ralston Jover (Papa Mascot)

Angeli Atienza (Firefly)

Jerry Gracio (Pieta)

Best Cinematography

Neil Daza (Rewind)

Carlo Mendoza (Gomburza)

Noel Teehankee (A Very Good Girl)

Kara Moreno (Third World Romance)

Pao Orendain (Mallari)

Neil Daza (Firefly)

Best Visual Effects

Gaspar Mangarin (Mallari)

Good Lake Media Productions (Gomburza)

Terminal Six (Iti Mapukpukaw)

Reality Mm Studios Incorporated (Firefly)

Best Editing

Noah Tonga (Mallari)

Marga Ignacio (Rewind)

Benjamin Gonzales Tolentino (A Very Good Girl)

Benjamin Gonzales Tolentino (Gomburza)

Benjamin Gonzales Tolentino (Iti Mapukpukaw)

Gilbert Obispo (Papa Mascot)

Best Sound

Narra Post-Production (Rewind)

Immanuel Verona and Nerrika Salim (Mallari)

Narra Post-Production (Gomburza)

Melvin Rivera And Louie Bo Bauson (Becky And Badette)

Pro Movi Studios (Armand De Guzman)

Gilbert Obispo (Papa Mascot)

Best Production Design

Ericson Navarro (Gomburza)

Marielle Hizon (Mallari)

Cheska Salangsang (A Very Good Girl)

Eero Yves Francisco (Third World Romance)

Jaylo Conanan (Becky and Badette)

Best Original Song

“Pag-ibig Na Sumpa” (Mallari)

“Sa Duyan Ng Bayan” (Gomburza)

“Sa Ating Paglipad” (Papa Mascot)

“Sa Yakap Mo” (Family of Two)

“Patawad Inay” (In His Mother’s Eyes)

“Finggah Lickin’” (Becky And Badette)

Best Musical Score

Teresa Barrozo (Gomburza)

Francis Concio (Rewind)

Andrew Florentino (A Very Good Girl)

Decky Margaja (Papa Mascot)

Von de Guzman (Mallari)

Teresa Barrozo (Iti Mapukpukaw)

Best Documentary

Maria

Martial Law

Meron sa Siyudad

Best Short Film

Huling Sayaw ni Erlinda

I Still Think About You

Indigo

– Rappler.com