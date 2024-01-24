FULL LIST: Nominees, Oscars 2024

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
Winners of the 96th Academy Awards will be announced at a live, televised ceremony from Hollywood on March 10
LOS ANGELES, USA – The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Oscars nominations on Tuesday, January 23.
Winners of the 96th Academy Awards will be announced at a live, televised ceremony from Hollywood on March 10.
The following is a full list of nominees.
Best Picture
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
- Oppenheimer
Best Actor
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Actress
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
- Annette Bening, Nyad
Best Director
- Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Best Supporting Actor
- Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- America Ferrera, Barbie
Best Adapted Screenplay
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Zone of Interest
Best Original Screenplay
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- May December
- Past Lives
- Maestro
Best Animated Feature Film
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Robot Dreams
Best Animated Short
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Best International Feature
- Io Capitano, Italy
- Perfect Days, Japan
- Society of the Snow, Spain
- The Teachers’ Lounge, Germany
- The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom
Best Documentary Feature
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
Best Documentary Short
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nai Nai & Wai Po
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island in Between
Best Original Score
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Original Song
- “It Never Went Away,” American Symphony
- “I’m Just Ken,” Barbie
- “What Was I Made For?,” Barbie
- “The Fire Inside,” Flamin’ Hot
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People,” Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Sound
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
Best Production Design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Live Action Short
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best Cinematography
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Make Up and Hairstyling
- Golda
- Society of the Snow
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Costume Design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Visual Effects
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
Best Film Editing
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
– Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.