FULL LIST: Nominees, Oscars 2024

Reuters

Cillian Murphy, winner of the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor for "Oppenheimer" and Robert Downey Jr. attend the 35th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards in Palm Springs, California, U.S., January 4, 2024.

Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

LOS ANGELES, USA –  The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Oscars nominations on Tuesday, January 23. 

Winners of the 96th Academy Awards will be announced at a live, televised ceremony from Hollywood on March 10.

The following is a full list of nominees.

Best Picture
  • American Fiction
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest
  • Oppenheimer
Best Actor
  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro
  • Colman Domingo, Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
  • Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
  • Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Actress
  • Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
  • Carey Mulligan, Maestro
  • Emma Stone, Poor Things
  • Annette Bening, Nyad
Best Director
  • Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
  • Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
  • Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
  • Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Best Supporting Actor
  • Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
  • Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
  • Ryan Gosling, Barbie
  • Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
  • Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
  • Jodie Foster, Nyad
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
  • Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
  • America Ferrera, Barbie
Best Adapted Screenplay
  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Zone of Interest
Best Original Screenplay
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • May December
  • Past Lives
  • Maestro
Best Animated Feature Film
  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Robot Dreams
Best Animated Short
  • Letter to a Pig
  • Ninety-Five Senses
  • Our Uniform
  • Pachyderme
  • War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Best International Feature
  • Io Capitano, Italy
  • Perfect Days, Japan
  • Society of the Snow, Spain
  • The Teachers’ Lounge, Germany
  • The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom
Best Documentary Feature
  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President
  • The Eternal Memory
  • Four Daughters
  • To Kill a Tiger
  • 20 Days in Mariupol
Best Documentary Short
  • The ABCs of Book Banning
  • The Last Repair Shop
  • Nai Nai & Wai Po
  • The Barber of Little Rock
  • Island in Between
Best Original Score
  • American Fiction
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
  • Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
Best Original Song
  • “It Never Went Away,” American Symphony
  • “I’m Just Ken,” Barbie
  • “What Was I Made For?,” Barbie
  • “The Fire Inside,” Flamin’ Hot 
  • “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People,” Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Sound
  • The Creator
  • Maestro
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer
  • The Zone of Interest
Best Production Design
  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
Best Live Action Short
  • The After
  • Invincible
  • Knight of Fortune
  • Red, White and Blue
  • The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best Cinematography
  • El Conde
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
Best Make Up and Hairstyling
  • Golda
  • Society of the Snow
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
Best Costume Design
  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
Best Visual Effects
  • The Creator
  • Godzilla Minus One
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Napoleon
Best Film Editing
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

– Rappler.com

