FULL LIST: Nominees, Oscars 2024

Cillian Murphy, winner of the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor for "Oppenheimer" and Robert Downey Jr. attend the 35th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards in Palm Springs, California, U.S., January 4, 2024.

Winners of the 96th Academy Awards will be announced at a live, televised ceremony from Hollywood on March 10

LOS ANGELES, USA – The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Oscars nominations on Tuesday, January 23.

The following is a full list of nominees.

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Oppenheimer

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Annette Bening, Nyad

Best Director

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Zone of Interest

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

May December

Past Lives

Maestro

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robot Dreams

Best Animated Short

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best International Feature

Io Capitano, Italy

Perfect Days, Japan

Society of the Snow, Spain

The Teachers’ Lounge, Germany

The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

Best Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wai Po

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

Best Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon”

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Original Song

“It Never Went Away,” American Symphony

“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie

“What Was I Made For?,” Barbie

“The Fire Inside,” Flamin’ Hot

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People,” Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Live Action Short

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Make Up and Hairstyling

Golda

Society of the Snow

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

– Rappler.com