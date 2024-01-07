Gerard Butler to reprise role in ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ live-action adaptation

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

He'll be joining Mason Thames and Nico Parker, who will play Hiccup and Astrid, respectively

MANILA, Philippines – Gerard Butler, who voiced Stoick the Vast in the animated movie How to Train Your Dragon, is reprising his role in the film’s live-action adaptation.

According to reports by Deadline and Entertainment Weekly, the Scottish actor will be returning as Stoick, the leader of the village of Berk and father of Hiccup.

Butler is the first and only voice character from the original movies that is confirmed to take part in the live-action adaptation, as of writing.

He’s also best known for his roles in 300, Olympus has Fallen, The Ugly Truth, and The Vanishing.

In the How To Train your Dragon live-action remake, he’ll be joined by Mason Thames, who will portray the young misfit Viking Hiccup, and Nico Parker, who will play Astrid. Hiccup and Astrid were previously voiced by Jay Baruchel and America Ferrera, respectively.

Other cast members have yet to be announced.

Drawing inspiration from Cressida Cowell’s book series, How to Train Your Dragon explores the extraordinary friendship between Hiccup, a young Viking boy who initially lacks heroic qualities, and Toothless, a wounded dragon he nurtures back to health.

How To Train Your Dragon has become one of DreamWorks Animation’s most successful franchises. Its first film, co-directed by Chris Sanders, grossed nearly $500 million worldwide upon its release in 2010.

All three films garnered critical acclaim and were recognized with nominations for Best Animated Feature at the prestigious Academy Awards.

The live-action adaptation was first announced in February 2023. Dean DeBlois, who helmed the animated trilogy, will reprise his role as the live-action’s director, writer, and producer.

The How to Train Your Dragon live-action is slated for a June 2025 release. – Rappler.com