WATCH: Margot Robbie sparkles in new ‘Barbie’ trailer

The latest preview to the anticipated film serves all shades of pink and a touch of glitter

MANILA, Philippines – Get ready for the ultimate adventure! The main trailer for the upcoming Barbie film was released on Friday, May 26 (Philippine Time), offering a glimpse into Barbie’s world of wonder and excitement.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film features an all-star cast led by Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. The new trailer introduces audiences to a vibrant and enchanting world where Barbie and Ken embark on a thrilling adventure beyond the boundaries of Barbie Land.

In the trailer, Barbie confronts unexpected challenges, including an existential crisis that shakes her perfect plastic existence to its core. As she journeys through the real world alongside Ken, the duo encounters a series of comical and exhilarating escapades.

Misadventures happen along the way as Barbie gets apprehended by authorities, Ken attempts an unexpected appendectomy, and Barbie flees from the conniving Mattel CEO, portrayed by Will Ferrell, who is determined to confine her “back in a box.”

The film features an all-star cast including America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa, and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren, known for her role in The Queen.

Barbie is set to hit Philippine cinemas on July 19. – with reports from Jacob Maquiling/ Rappler.com