‘Pamilya Ordinaryo’ director Eduardo Roy Jr. dies

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino director, screenwriter, and executive producer Eduardo Roy Jr., also known as “Direk Edong,” died on Monday, February 21 at Saint Luke’s Medical Center, Quezon City.

“With great sorrow,” Roy’s family shared an official statement on his passing on Wednesday, February 23 on Facebook. They said that Roy died of a “massive pulmonary embolism due to hospital acquired pneumonia.” Roy was diagnosed late 2021 with Burkitt’s Lymphoma Stage IV.

“Edong was a beloved son, brother, and friend who’s also known as the writer and director of award-winning films such as Bahay Bata, Quick Change, Pamilya Ordinaryo, Lola Igna, Fuccbois,” the statement read.

The wake for Roy will be held at the Arlington Memorial Chapels Hall A in G. Araneta Avenue, Quezon City from Thursday, February 24 to Saturday, February 26.

Roy was a globally-acclaimed filmmaker who has received several awards – he won the Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival’s Best Director Award for Pamilya Ordinaryo and Fuccbois, the latter of which was also awarded Best Film in 2019. He also won the Best Screenplay award and Special Jury Prize for Quick Change in 2013.

His other film, Lola Igna, garnered the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino’s Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Screenplay, and Best Musical Score. Roy also won the Best Director award for Pamilya Ordinaryo at the Hanoi International Film Festival in Vietnam. – Rappler.com