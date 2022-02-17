Paramount Plus green lights new ‘Blue’s Clues’ movie

COMING SOON. A new 'Blue's Clues' movie is coming to Paramount Plus.

'Blue's Big City Adventure' will see Steve, Joe, and Joshua in one film

MANILA, Philippines – A new Blue’s Clues movie is set to debut on Paramount Plus this 2022, and it brings together all three generations of hosts of the popular children’s show.

Steve Burns, Donovan Patton, and Joshua dela Cruz are confirmed to star in the upcoming film titled Blue’s Big City Adventure. The hybrid live-action/animated film will follow Josh and Blue as they ask for the help of Steve and Joe to audition for a big musical in New York.

Whose clues? Blue's Clues! 💙 The crew's headed to the Big Apple in a new movie, Blue’s Big City Adventure, coming this year to @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/Jm8W5sjg8f — Nick Jr. (@nickjr) February 15, 2022

A target release date for Blue’s Big City Adventure has yet to be announced.

The film marks the first time for all three hosts to come together in a huge Blue’s Clues project. Steve hosted Blue’s Clues during its original run from 1996 to 2002. He was replaced by Donovan, who played Steve’s brother Joe, until the show’s cancellation in 2006. In 2019, the show got a reboot and was renamed Blue’s Clues & You!, which is hosted by Josh, who introduced himself as Steve and Joe’s cousin.

The rebooted series has featured guest appearances from Steve and Joe, much to the delight of the fans. For the show’s 25th anniversary last year, the three hosts reunited for a performance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Having a blast with our Nick Jr friends at the @Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!



Happy Thanksgiving to all of our friends! 💙 #BluesClues25 #MacysParade pic.twitter.com/2rtvxVvK90 — Nick Jr. (@nickjr) November 25, 2021

Blue’s Clues is a live-action/animated Nickelodeon children’s series that features the host going on an adventure with young viewers to figure out a mystery through clues that Blue, a puppy, leaves around for them to find. In the course of the episode, kids learn a handful of new things – from math and logic to colors.

Each episode follows a unique storyline and is meant to encourage audience participation in helping “solve” puzzles and mysteries. – Rappler.com