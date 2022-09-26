Cannes-winning ‘Plan 75,’ starring Filipina Stefanie Arianne, coming to PH cinemas

MANILA, Philippines – Japanese dystopian film Plan 75 is coming to local cinemas, as announced by TBA Studios.

Written and directed by Chie Hayakawa, Plan 75 marks Hayakawa’s feature-length directorial debut. It is based on Hayakawa’s short of the same title from the 2018 anthology film Ten Years Japan.

The film is about a Japanese euthanasia program called Plan 75, which encourages the elderly to voluntarily end their own lives in order to combat the country’s super-aged society. In this near-future dystopia, three characters – an elderly woman, a Plan 75 salesman, and a Filipino laborer must confront choices of life and death brought about by the program.

The film stars veteran actress Chieko Baisho, actor Hayato Isomura, and Filipino-Japanese actress Stefanie Arianne. Arianne plays a Filipino caregiver working overseas to support her ailing daughter back home.

Filipino contributions to the film don’t end there, as Plan 75 was co-produced by representatives from Japan, France, and the Philippines. Regarding the film’s release in the country, director Hayakawa was glad for the news and expressed her gratitude for the Filipinos who worked on the film.

“I am happy to hear the much-awaited news that Plan 75 will finally reach the audience in the Philippines. I am truly grateful to all the Filipino cast members and producers and those who believe in and support this film,” Hayakawa said in a press release.

Plan 75 won the Camera d’Or Special Mention Prize at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, and is set to be Japan’s submission for Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards.

Having acquired exclusive theatrical rights to screen the film in the country, TBA Studios is confident that the film will resonate with Filipino audiences due to its themes of family, death, loss, and a sense of community.

“It’s truly an honor for us to be able to bring this beautiful film to the Philippines. It’s a quiet and understated film, but with a big poignant message that we hope could reach a lot of people,” shared TBA Studios President and COO, Daphne O. Chiu.

A final release date in the Philippines has yet to be announced.

TBA studios is known for producing movies such as Lingua Franca (2020), Heneral Luna (2015) and Birdshot (2016). Recently, they released the science fiction comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once, and is expected to release another Cannes Palme d’Or winner, Triangle of Sadness, later in the year. – with reports from Manolo Soliven/Rappler.com

Manolo Soliven is a Rappler intern.