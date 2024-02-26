Rodrigo Duterte changes tone towards Marcos | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Former president Rodrigo Duterte softens his tone towards President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during a prayer rally in Cebu City saying compared to him, Marcos is ‘a dignified man.’

Neither President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. nor Malacañang issue a statement to recognize the anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution on Sunday, February 25.

The Centenarians Act of 2016 is amended to provide monetary perks not only to senior citizens aged 100, but also those who are 80 years old and above.

Film and television reunions steal the show at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, February 25 in Los Angeles, California.

TV host Mariel Rodriguez apologizes for her controversial “gluta” photo inside the office of her husband, Senator Robin Padilla. — Rappler.com