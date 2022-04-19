2NE1 members open up about their reunion at Coachella 2022

'Through this performance, we wanted to greet all the people who have protected and been with us all this time,' says CL

MANILA, Philippines – Many of us had hoped it would happen, but it still came as a shock to see 2NE1 share the same stage again.

On Sunday, April 17, 2NE1 members Dara, Bom, and Minzy made a surprise appearance at the Coachella Music Festival 2022, where their leader CL was performing solo under 88rising’s set.

The quartet performed their 2011 hit “I Am The Best,” much to the delight of their fans, who hadn’t seen the group do a live performance since 2015.

In a social media post, as translated by Soompi, CL shared that after getting an invite to perform at Coachella, she also extended the invitation to her 2NE1 members because she “wanted to get together through [her] strength and [their] strength, before it was too late.”

“Through this performance, we wanted to greet all the people who have protected and been with us all this time, and say thank you to those who have loved and spent time with 2NE1 for the past 13 years.”

She continued that it was an “important and meaningful day” to her, and hoped that their supporters felt the same way, too. CL ended her post by hinting at the possibility of more 2NE1 stages in the future: “I will continue moving forward to the next time where I can fill this stage for a full hour.”

Minzy, the youngest among the four members, said in an interview with StarNews, via AllKpop, that she “felt so many different emotions” about the reunion stage.

“We prepared for the performance while thinking about our fans who waited for us, and I did think they would be happy to see us. But, on the other hand, I was worried thinking they might have forgotten us. Still, they showed us much support and interest so I am very thankful,” she was quoted as saying.

Dara also wrote that she was really happy spending several days with her bandmates while they were preparing for their Coachella stage.

Meanwhile, Bom uploaded photos from their group’s performance at Coachella on her own account.

2NE1, which debuted under YG Entertainment in 2009, disbanded in 2016 and released a final single in 2017. Since then, the members have reunited for special celebrations such as anniversaries and birthdays, and have been vocal about how all of them are up for a reunion performance. – Rappler.com