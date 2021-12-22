WATCH: aespa breathes new life into S.E.S hit ‘Dreams Come True’

REMAKE. Girl group aespa releases their new single, a revival of SES' hit song 'Dreams Come True.'

The song is a fresh take on a 90s K-pop classic

MANILA, Philippines – Up-and-coming girl group aespa has released their new single, “Dreams Come True” – a fresh take on the 90s hit song by their K-pop forebears, S.E.S.

The song, released on December 20, adds a hip-hop edge to the dance-pop original released in 1998 – S.E.S’ Korean adaptation of the song “Rakastuin mä looseriin (I fell in love with loser)” by Finnish girl group Nylon Beat.

The latest iteration by aespa includes a music video with the group’s members Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ninging performing on sets that alternate between an edgy street scene, a futuristic setting, and a dreamy backdrop that throws it back to SES’ original video for the song.

As of this writing, aespa’s video had over 19 million views on YouTube, just two days after its release.

Aespa first debuted on November 17, 2020 with their single “Black Mamba.” They’ve since released the singles “Forever” and “Next Level,” and “Savage,” which is the lead single to their mini-album of the same name. – Rappler.com