Ben&Ben postpones send-off concert

The band decides to reschedule the show due to bad weather

MANILA, Philippines – Ben&Ben is rescheduling their much-awaited September 3 send-off concert due to bad weather.

The band made the announcement on social media on September 3, hours before the show was scheduled to start.

“It breaks our hearts to announce that due to the terrible weather conditions, the Ben&Ben send-off concert will be rescheduled to a later date,” they said.

The sudden heavy downpour of rain, strong winds, and impending flooding around the area pic.twitter.com/pSnXtWQHuF — Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) September 3, 2022

“Safety is our top priority and we carefully made this decision along with Ovation Productions, our official event producer. More details soon. Be safe, everyone,” they said.

The concert was supposed to take place at the CCP Open Grounds in Pasay City. It was supposed to be the band’s send-off before they leave for their North American tour, which kicks off in San Francisco on September 23. – Rappler.com