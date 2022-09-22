Ely Buendia, Raymund Marasigan speak up on Marcus Adoro’s alleged abuse issue 

'One of Ely’s non-negotiable conditions prior to signing was precisely that Marcus resolve his issues, otherwise Ely would not work with him,' Ely's manager says

MANILA, Philippines – In separate accounts, Eraserheads’ Ely Buendia and Raymund Marasigan addressed the issues surrounding their bandmate Marcus Adoro, who has an alleged history of abuse.

Following the announcement of their Eraserheads reunion concert in December, some fans have expressed their concern over Adoro’s participation in the upcoming event, with some also criticizing the other members for being silent about the allegations.

Adoro’s former partner, actress Barbara Ruaro, and daughter, singer Syd Hartha, have accused the Eraserheads guitarist of domestic violence in 2019. Many fans have made it clear that they’d only support the reunion if Adoro is replaced by a different guitarist.

In an interview with Bandwagon, Marasigan briefly addressed the issue, saying that he’s open to speaking privately with Adoro about the matter and he hopes the issue gets resolved between the parties involved.

“If you’re my friend, seek me out, we can talk about it privately. Publicly on social media, any statement can be misconstrued. Nobody wins. I hope the issue between the parties gets resolved soon. I really want to respect the privacy of those involved, and sincerely hope they all find peace of heart and mind,” he said.

Meanwhile, Buendia’s manager Diane Ventura told ANCX: “One of Ely’s non-negotiable conditions prior to signing was precisely that Marcus resolve his issues, otherwise Ely would not work with him. This was promised by Marcus’ management, which was why we even reconsidered.”

Ventura continued that calling Buendia an enabler is “categorically false and absurd.” “We do not condone abuse that is absolute. We acknowledge the pain and suffering of the parties involved and we seek accountability.”

Adoro has yet to issue a statement.

Meanwhile, both Hartha and Ruaro have also expressed their gratitude to those who continue to bring light to their issue.

salamat sa mga di nakalimot😊🖤 — syd hartha (@sydhartha) September 19, 2022

Thank you. THANK YOU. Thank you to every single person who chose not to turn a blind eye. Thank you for praying with us and for us. Thank you for making sure that we feel your massive support, whether we know each other personally or not.



Justice belongs to The Lord. @sydhartha — Barbara Ruaro (@bieruaro) September 19, 2022

Eraserheads is holding their reunion concert dubbed Huling El Bimbo on December 22 at the SMDC Festival Grounds. This is the Filipino rock band’s first performance together since 2014. – Rappler.com