It’s happening! Ely Buendia confirms Eraserheads reunion concert

MANILA, Philippines – This is not a drill! Eraserheads is finally reuniting!

Ely Buendia confirmed on Monday, September 19, that the Filipino rock band is holding a reunion concert dubbed Huling El Bimbo on December 22 at the SMDC Festival Grounds.

Additional details, such as ticket prices and selling dates, have yet to be announced.

The announcement comes after the four members posted an image of the band’s logo – a backwards “E” – at around the same time.

Eraserheads is a Filipino rock band that first came together in 1989. They are considered to be one of the most influential OPM bands, and played together for over a decade before disbanding in 2002.

The band held a reunion concert in 2008, though it was cut short when Ely was rushed to the hospital for chest pains. The concert, called The Final Set, was held again in March 2009.

Following their breakup, the members of the band went on to play for different groups: Ely with Apartel, Buddy with Moonstar88, Raymund with Pedicab and Sandwich, and Marcus with Markus Highway.

They continued to perform together sporadically, touring around the world from 2012 to 2014, and releasing two new songs – their first new material in over a decade – as part of a special edition of Esquire Philippines that featured them on the cover. – Rappler.com