ENHYPEN’s Jay tests positive for COVID-19 again

Jay is self-isolating and will halt activities until recovery

MANILA, Philippines – ENHYPEN member Jay has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time, the K-pop group’s agency BELIFT LAB announced on Thursday, July 21.

According to BELIFT LAB, Jay used a self-testing kit and tested positive Thursday morning, then promptly took a PCR test, which also came back positive.

The rest of ENHYPEN members’ self-testing kits came back negative.

“He is currently showing symptoms like mild sore throat and body aches and is being treated at home away from the other members,” the agency wrote in Korean, as translated by Soompi.

Due to the diagnosis, Jay will not be able to participate in the K-pop group’s upcoming activities until he recovers.

“We will continue to provide an update on when he will resume activities,” BELIFT LAB advised. “Our company will place the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid Jay in his speedy recovery,” they added.

BELIFT LAB agency also promised to diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities.

In September 2021, six members of ENHYPEN – Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, and Ni-Ki – tested positive for the virus. The K-pop boy group recently made their comeback with Manifesto : Day 1 on July 4 and is set to hold their first world tour in September. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.