Full lineup, ticket prices: Here’s what we know about Wanderland 2024

MANILA, Philippines – Save the date because Wanderland season is fast approaching! Manila’s homegrown festival is set for March 9 and 10, 2024 at the Filinvest Concert Grounds in Alabang.
On Saturday, January 27, Karpos Multimedia unveiled the full line-up for the two-day event. More than 20 artists – both local and international — will be part of the festivities. It was earlier announced that American singer-songwriter Jack Johnson will be headlining the 2024 edition.
Here’s the full list of acts you can catch at Wanderland Music and Arts Festival 2024:
DAY 1
- Jack Johnson
- Parcels
- Novo Amor
- Cosmo’s Midnight
- Lola Amour
- Beenzino
- Gabba
- ena mori
- Jose Miguel
- bird.
- Bosudong Cooler
DAY 2
- Thundercat
- PJ Morton
- MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
- Breakbot & irfane
- Jeff Bernat
- The Walters
- Grent Perez
- Paolo Sandejas
- dwta
- Cloudriver
- Patry Pace
Tickets are now available via Tickelo. One-day regular passes cost P6,470, while two-day regular passes cost P8,610. There’s also a two-day early entry pass priced at P5,935 but ticket holders should enter the festival area strictly on or before 2 pm.
Fans can also avail the two-day VIP pass priced at P16,100 if they want additional perks such as an exclusive star wanderer kit, access to exclusive viewing deck, VIP toilets, and a private bar with two free drinks.
They also offer a five-ticket package. For these bundles, the two-day regular pass cost P29,475 (or P5,895 each) and P53,550 for VIP (or P10,710) each.
Wanderland Music and Arts Festival 2024 is the second physical edition of the festival since pandemic restrictions have eased. It made its return in 2023 after a three-year hiatus. Carly Rae Jepsen and Phoenix headlined the show.
Since it started in 2013, Wanderland has hosted numerous local and international artists, including UDD, IV of Spades, Ben&Ben, Sandwich, Death Cab for Cutie, Daniel Caesar, Kodaline, Honne, Jhene Aiko, The Kooks, and more. – Rappler.com
