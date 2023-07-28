‘Have The Loveliest Time indeed’: Carly Rae Jepsen releases new album

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Iglesia ni Carly has been blessed with The Loveliest Time – Carly Rae Jepsen’s second album in less than a year.

The album, which dropped at midnight on Friday, July 28, contains 13 tracks including the previously-released single “Shy Boy.”

Following her tradition of releasing companion projects for each album, The Loveliest Time is an accompaniment to her October 2022 album, The Loneliest Time.

In a Twitter post on Friday, Carly revealed that the album was inspired by James Taylor, sharing that she had taken her partner to see one of his shows and naming a few of the artist’s songs that have been significant in her life.

“I drove home thinking – that’s the type of artist I want to be for people. Or rather the type of experience I want to create. Music has always been to me this beautiful invitation saying ‘you’re invited to feel all of it safely.’ It’s therapeutic. It’s joyful and healing!” she wrote.

“It turns out I was gifted all of that and more while writing for these sister projects. The Loneliest Time and The Loveliest Time. A few pages from my life to yours.”

“So here is to all of us climbing up on the roof one night soon and feeling the weight of the world slip away…I want that for you with this album. Have The Loveliest Time indeed,” she said.

Listen to The Loveliest Time:

– Rappler.com