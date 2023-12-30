We’ll make the great escape: Boys Like Girls returning to PH in April

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BOYS LIKE GIRLS. The rock band releases their latest album 'Sunday at Foxwoods.'

MANILA, Philippines – We used to be love drunk, but now we’re hungover! American rock band Boys Like Girls is returning to the Philippines in 2024 for a one-night concert.

Local promoter PULP Live World announced on Friday, December 29, that Boys Like Girls is bringing their Spring Tour 2024 to Manila. The show is set for April 20 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Ticket prices range from P2,500 for Box B sections to P6,000 for VIP standing sections. Fans can also avail themselves of the soundcheck access and meet-and-greet opportunity for VIP packages worth P7,500 and P10,000, respectively.

Tickets will be available starting February 4, 12 pm, via TicketNet website and outlets nationwide.

Boys Like Girls last visited the Philippines in October 2022 for concerts in Manila and Cebu.

The four-member American pop rock band is best known for songs “Hero/Heroine,” “The Great Escape,” “Thunder,” and “Five Minutes To Midnight.” In October, Boys Like Girls released Sunday at Foxwoods, their first album in 11 years. – Rappler.com