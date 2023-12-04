LOOK: Incubus to hold Philippine concert in April 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

American rock band Incubus during their February 2018 concert in the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines – American rock band Incubus is coming back to the Philippines for their first show in the country after six years.

On Monday, December 4, Incubus announced the details for their tour’s Asian leg, which includes a stop in the Philippines. The one-night show is set for April 25, 2024 at the Araneta Coliseum.

According to local promoter Wilbros Live, tickets will be available starting December 16 at 12 noon via the TicketNet website and outlets nationwide.

Ticket prices have yet to be announced.

Aside from Manila, the band will also have shows in Jakarta, Singapore, and Tokyo.

Incubus last performed in the Philippines in February 2018. The April 2024 show would also serve as the band’s sixth visit to the country.

The band is known for songs “Wish You Were Here,” “Stellar,” “New Skin,” “Pardon Me,” and “Megalomaniac,” among others. – Rappler.com