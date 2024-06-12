Rappler Talk Entertainment: Nica del Rosario on BINI songs, her version of ‘Tala’

The singer-songwriter talks to Rappler about doing her own version of 'Tala' and writing for P-pop girl group BINI

MANILA, Philippines – Singer-songwriter Nica del Rosario caught national attention when her song “Tala,” as performed by Sarah Geronimo, went viral in 2019. In 2022, del Rosario became a prominent figure in the Leni Robredo presidential rallies as her song “Rosas” effectively became the campaign’s theme song, so to speak.

Del Rosario would then go on to pen two hit songs for the P-pop girl group BINI, “Huwag Muna Tayong Umuwi” and “Karera,” and on June 7, 2024, would release her own version of “Tala.”

In this episode of Rappler Talk Entertainment, del Rosario talks to us about the decision to do her own version of the hit tune, and tell us more about writing songs for what has become this year’s emergent music stars, BINI.

