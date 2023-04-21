WATCH: Josh Cullen releases music video for latest single ‘Pakiusap Lang’

KAIA’s Angela and Charice star in the music video as Josh’s love interests

MANILA, Philippines – SB19 star Josh Cullen released a new single, “Pakiusap Lang,” along with a music video that stars Angela and Charice of SB19’s sister group KAIA.

The single, released on April 21, was written by Josh himself, with the help of his cousin Ocho and his friends.

Play Video

The song is based on Josh’s personal experiences with relationships, saying “it’s all about the struggles of maintaining a relationship when you can’t be with your partner all the time due to work or other struggles going on in life.”

“The song encourages the listener to hold on and trust the process,” he said.

The music video, released on the same day, was directed by SB19’s frequent collaborator Toothless, and stars twins Angela and Charice of KAIA.

“Pakiusap Lang” comes at the heels of his solo debut, “Wild Tonight,” released in February. – Rappler.com