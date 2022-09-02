LE SSERAFIM teases first comeback as 5-member group

The upcoming comeback will be their first release without singer Kim Garam

MANILA, Philippines – Source Music confirmed that LE SSERAFIM is gearing up for their first comeback as a five-member girl group.

“It is true that LE SSERAFIM is preparing for a comeback. We’ll let you know the detailed schedule later,” the agency announced on Thursday, September 1.

Fans noted how it will be their first release without Kim Garam, one of the group’s original members, who had been dropped by HYBE and Source Music on July 20.

She had been the subject of numerous bullying allegations as soon as the group debuted on May 2. In fact, Garam was only able to promote with LE SSERAFIM for two weeks before going on a hiatus that ended with her official dismissal.

On August 20, Garam issued a statement addressing the bullying allegations. “Since I worked hard towards my dream, it’s true that I was honestly scared my dreams would be shattered because of my past actions,” she said. “I am working hard to become a better person. I’m endlessly thankful to my precious fans who love and support me.”

Now, it seems like the other members – Kim Chae-won, Miyawaki Sakura, Huh Yun-jin, Nakamura Kazuha, and Hong Eun-chae – are ready to move forward with their journey as a group.

Their debut single “FEARLESS” was a success, receiving over 109 million views in just three months. – with reports from Bea Bertuldo/Rappler.com

Bea Bertuldo is a Rappler intern.