Mark your calendars! International artists holding concerts, fan meets in PH in 2024

Live entertainment in the Philippines will be taking a leap in the upcoming leap year of 2024!

With fan favorites Coldplay and Ed Sheeran as well as Hallyu acts SEVENTEEN and ENHYPEN among the star-studded lineup flying in to the Philippines, 2024 promises a diverse concert and fan meeting experience for Filipino music and event lovers.

To make sure you won’t miss the chance to see your favorite acts perform live, we’ve rounded up a list of upcoming shows for 2024:

SUPER JUNIOR YESUNG (January 6)

Yesung, a vocalist of second-generation K-pop giant Super Junior, will be holding a solo concert in the Philippines on January 6. Unfading Sense, named after his October 2023 solo album, will be held at the New Frontier Theater. Ticket prices start at P5,300.

SEVENTEEN (January 13-14)

Boy group SEVENTEEN, a mainstay in the stan lists of Filipino K-pop fans, makes their return to the Philippines with two shows at the Philippine Arena on January 13 and 14 as part of their FOLLOW concert tour. However, members S.Coups and Jeonghan will not be in attendance due to “rehabilitation treatment and recovery” from their injuries.

MARK TUAN (January 14)

Soloist and GOT7 member Mark Tuan brings his The Other Side Asia tour to Manila on January 14. He’ll be holding the show at SM North EDSA’s Skydome. Ticket prices range from P5,500 to P13,500, according to concert promoter PULP Live World.

COLDPLAY (January 19-20)

The Philippine Arena will be a sky full of stars one weekend as Coldplay makes their highly-anticipated return to the Philippines. Bringing their Music of the Spheres World Tour to Bulacan, the British band will be playing for two nights.

NCT 127 (January 21)

NCT 127’s going to physically be there for their Filipino fans once more as they return to the Philippines on January 21. As part of their The Unity tour, the 9-member boy group will be performing at Bulacan’s Philippine Sports Stadium. Ticket prices range from P4,500 to P13,500, as per PULP.

Aside from their The Unity concert, the “Fact Check” hitmakers will also hold a fansign event in Manila for their winter special single album BE THERE FOR ME.

MELANIE MARTINEZ (January 23)

Teleport to an eerie soundscape with alt-pop songstress Melanie Martinez this January 23. The singer is bringing her Portals tour to Manila at the World Trade Center with an all-standing show. Tickets start at P4,250.

THE ROSE (January 26)

Korean band The Rose returns to Manila on January 26, nearly a year after their Skydome concert in 2023. They’re set to bring their Dawn to Dusk tour to the Araneta Coliseum with tickets starting at P3,500 with a ceiling of P25,000 for the VVIP package, which includes a meet-and-greet, soundcheck access, Q&A sessions, and exclusive merchandise.

BRENT FAIYAZ (January 28)

Live Nation PH brings R&B singer-songwriter Brent Faiyaz to Manila on January 28. The Manila stop of his FTW: It’s A Wasteland Tour will be held at the New Frontier Theater.

📆January 28, 2024

📍New Frontier Theater



ENHYPEN (February 3)

The seven-piece BELIFT boy group returns to the Philippines more than a year after their three-night MOA Arena concert. On February 3, ENHYPEN will make history as the first act to individually headline a show at the New Clark City Stadium for the Tarlac stop of their FATE tour in Asia.

K-pop boy group ENHYPEN is bringing their “FATE” tour to the Philippines on February 3, 2024, at the New Clark City Stadium in Tarlac.



Ticket details and seat map have yet to be announced. #FATE_IN_ASIA



PARK HYUNG-SIK (February 17)

Actor Park Hyungsik of The Heirs, Strong Woman Bong-Soon, and Happiness fame returns to Manila on February 17. He’ll be holding his SIKcret Time fanmeet at the Araneta Coliseum, which will be organized by MQLive and TONZ Entertainment. Tickets start at P5,500.

JONAS BROTHERS (February 22)

Grew up as a Disney kid? Relive those memories at the Jonas Brothers’ Manila concert on February 22 at the Mall of Asia Arena. Ovation Productions heads the trio’s Manila stop celebrating the five albums they’ve released through their career.

The Jonas Brothers are returning to Manila for a concert at the Mall of Asia Arena on February 22, 2024. Tickets will be available starting January 6, 2024.



YOONA (March 1)

Start March off with SNSD member and King the Land lead star Yoona as she embarks on the Manila stop of her YOONITE fan meeting tour in Asia. Venue and details are to be announced.

Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation will be having her first solo fan meeting in the Philippines.



JEFF SATUR (March 2)

Thai superstar Jeff Satur is set to bring his Space Shuttle No. 8 tour to the New Frontier Theater. Tickets start at P1,500.

ROWOON (March 2)

Actor and former SF9 member Kim Rowoon seeks to give Filipino fans an extraordinary experience as he brings his An Ordinary Day fan meeting to the Philippines. Set to be held on March 2, the venue and details are still tentative.

"Extraordinary You" and "The King's Affection" actor Rowoon is holding a fan meeting in Manila on March 2, 2024, at the Araneta Coliseum.



ED SHEERAN (March 9)

On March 9, Irish pop sensation Ed Sheeran will bring the + – = ÷ x to Manila. He’ll be playing for the SMDC Festival Grounds with special guest Calum Scott.

ICYMI. Ed Sheeran is returning to Manila for his “+ – = ÷ x (Mathematics)” tour on March 9, 2024 at the SMDC Festival Grounds. Calum Scott will also perform as a special guest.



WANDERLAND FESTIVAL (March 9-10)

The “home of good music and good people” welcomes guests back on March 9 to 10 at the Filinvest City Events Grounds.

Musical acts crossing various genres from around the world such as Jack Johnson, Jeff Bernat, Grentperez, and Beenzino will be gracing the 2024 lineup. Well-loved local acts like Paolo Sandejas and Ena Mori will also be in attendance. Aspiring festival-goers can await for more updates from Wanderland’s social media pages.

Wanderland 2024’s WAVE 1 LINEUP has arrived 🏡



March 9 & 10, 2024

WAVE TO EARTH (March 11 and 13)

The Korean indie band wave to earth, who’s been making waves with their music on TikTok and other social media platforms, is returning to Manila in March! Their The First Era concert will be held on March 11 and 13 at the New Frontier Theater. The act added the second show after tickets for their March 11 concert sold out.

JANET JACKSON (March 13)

Pop and R&B queen Janet Jackson is set to make her Manila comeback on March 13 through her Better Together concert stop. Look forward to being ~together again~ with the songstress at the Araneta Coliseum after more than a decade since her last Philippine show.

CHA EUN-WOO (March 16)

Famed idol-actor Cha Eun-woo finds his way back to Manila once more! The Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator Tour stop is set to be held on March 16, at a venue to be announced.

XDINARY HEROES (March 23)

JYP Entertainment’s rock band Xdinary Heroes will make their return to Manila on March 23. Their first solo concert will be held at the New Frontier Theater as part of their Break the Brake world tour.

NIALL HORAN (May 13)

Irish soloist of One Direction fame Niall Horan will perform at the MOA Arena again on May 13. This concert, organized by Live Nation PH, is part of The Show Live on Tour.

IVE (July 13)

Take a ~love dive~ into Starship Entertainment’s leading girl group IVE as they return to Manila for their first world tour. The Live Nation PH-organized show will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena on July 13.

Ticket selling for K-pop group IVE’s #SHOW_WHAT_I_HAVE world tour in Manila on July 13, 2024, starts with a presale on March 15 and general onsale on March 16.



Ticket prices and seat plan have yet to be released.



Which of these shows are you planning to catch? Look forward to the new year as more global artists announce their Manila stops for 2024! – with additional reports from Dana Villano/Rappler.com

Dana Villano is a Rappler intern.