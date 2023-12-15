LOOK: Cha Eun-woo to bring solo tour to Manila in March 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BACK IN MANILA. Idol-actor Cha Eun-woo is set to bring his 'Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator' solo tour to Manila in March 2024.

Idol-actor Cha Eun-woo will perform for his fans in the Philippines on March 16

MANILA, Philippines – Actor and K-pop boy group ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo is returning to Manila for his “Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator Tour,” ASTRO announced on its Facebook page on Thursday, December 14.

The tour’s Manila stop will be held on March 16, 2024.

Further details, such as ticket prices, the seat plan, and venue, have yet to be announced.

Other than Manila, Cha Eun-woo will also be taking his solo tour to Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Japan, Singapore, and Jakarta.

The ASTRO sub-vocalist held his first-ever fan meeting in the Philippines in 2019. Since then, he has returned to the country for his Starry Caravan fan meet tour in August 2022, and even held a virtual fan meet for Filipino fans in January 2022.

He last visited Manila in July for an event organized by Dunkin’ Philippines, for which he serves as brand ambassador.

Cha Eun-woo debuted with ASTRO in 2016 under the label Fantagio alongside members Jinjin, Rocky, MJ, Sanha, and Moonbin. He made his acting debut in 2014 in the film My Brilliant Life, and has since taken on bigger roles in major K-dramas like My ID is Gangnam Beauty, True Beauty, and the ongoing A Good Day to Be a Dog. – Rappler.com