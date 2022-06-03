WATCH: LOONA drops comeback trailer

The K-pop girl group also announces the release date of their upcoming comeback

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean girl group LOONA dropped The Journey trailer for their special summer EP, Flip That, on Friday, June 3, hyping the girls’ first comeback in almost a year.

The 30-second mysterious trailer gives off an ethereal, bright, and floral vibe, showing short clips of a room of pastel benches and purple flowers, white linens drying outdoors, beds of colorful flowers, gardens, a mysterious door in the middle of a forest, and a close-up of roses and orchids.

The end of the clip revealed the release date: June 20 at 6 pm KST.

The short trailer didn’t stop Orbits, LOONA’s fandom, from looking for clues since the K-pop group is known for their music video lore.

This upcoming release follows LOONA’s run on Queendom 2, where they won second place after WJSN.

LOONA is a 12-member group composed of Haseul, Vivi, Yves, JinSoul, Kim Lip, Chuu, Heejin, Hyunjin, Go Won, Choerry, Olivia Hye and Yeojin. The group made its debut in August 2018 under Blockberry Creative agency. Some of their known hits are “PTT (Paint the Town)”, “Hi High,” “Why Not,” and “Butterfly.” Their fourth and latest EP titled & was released on June 28, 2021. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.