LOOK: MAMAMOO drops 1st teaser poster for ‘MIC ON’

MANILA, Philippines – Gear up, MOOMOOs! K-pop girl group MAMAMOO unveiled on Tuesday, September 27, the first teaser for their mini-album MIC ON.

The poster, which sees a red truck against a smoky background, confirms the album’s release date on October 11. Additional details about the album have yet to be announced.

RBW first confirmed in June that the group will be returning with an album and concert in late 2022. MIC ON is the group’s first comeback since September 2021, which gave fans the highly-anticipated compilation album I Say Mamamoo: The Best.

MAMAMOO is a K-pop girl group composed of artists Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa. Formed in 2014 by South Korean entertainment company RBW, the group has come out with international hit singles “Mr. Ambiguous,” “HIP,” and “Starry Night,” among others.

In August, members Solar and Moonbyul made their debut as MAMAMOO+, the group’s first sub-unit. – with reports from Andrea Ebdane/Rappler.com

Andrea Ebdane is a Rappler intern.