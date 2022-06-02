A moody Pride Month playlist for the sappy sapphic

From BP Valenzuela to dodie — a gift to all the queers this Pride Month!

Pride Month feels incomplete without music to pump the queers up. So here’s a playlist made for that purpose and just that purpose alone – but really, not exactly, because we’re all-inclusive here.

These songs by some of the most talented queer artists may mostly be about women-loving women (WLW), but they’re for everyone to soothe their every mood — from kilig to sappy to empowered — this Pride and every day after. Satisfaction guaranteed or your money back.

‘Bbgirl’

Artists: BP Valenzuela feat. August Wahh and No Rome

Mood: “Hey girl, I wanna get to know you.”

“Bbgirl” lets us in on how Valenzuela might have approached girls she fancied pre-pandemic. That is, when we were all still free to roam the streets at night and bar-hop with friends. Sapphics, take note for when the pandemic is over.

Play Video

Besides being known for her music, Filipino singer-songwriter and producer BP Valenzuela has been on many people’s radars since she decided to finally be outspoken on social media about issues in politics and in the music industry. She’s also a vocal advocate of the queer community.

‘for the girls’

Artist: Hayley Kiyoko

Mood: “Girls just wanna have fun.”

“for the girls” is Kiyoko’s latest single and it does not disappoint. With a groovy bass, snappy lyrics, and a melody that you’d just want to sing along to, it sounds like it could be the 2022 Pride anthem for WLW — and just about everyone who loves anyone.

Play Video

American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actor Hayley Kiyoko started out young in the entertainment industry. She came under the queer spotlight after releasing “Girls Like Girls” back in 2015 — when queer pop music was still sparse. No wonder she got the nickname “Lesbian Jesus” from fans.

‘1950’

Artist: King Princess

Mood: “Summer’s gone, but my love for you isn’t.”

“1950” is introduced by King Princess’s alluring, raspy voice. Her lyrics refer to a time when same-sex love was still outlawed and likens the period to the feeling of pining for a girl who doesn’t like you back.

So on a scale of one to “young, queer, female-presenting alpha,” as she was described by a New York Times writer, how relatable is King Princess?

Play Video

American singer-songwriter King Princess kicked off her music career when she was just a teenager after learning how to produce songs on her own in her dad’s home recording studio. Armored with her bold and unfiltered personality, she dropped “1950” as her debut track back in 2018, when she was 19.

‘Honey’

Artist: Kehlani

Mood: “I’m in lesbians with you.”

“Honey” is a soulful hit released only in 2018, but it already sounds like a classic lesbian love song. It stars Kehlani’s smooth R&B voice and an on-point guitar cruising beside her throughout the song. It may just be the nudge you need to finally ask them out.

Play Video

American singer-songwriter Kehlani is undoubtedly an open book. In her music, and even in interviews, she comfortably talks about her evolution as an artist and a human being. After identifying as queer and bisexual for so long, she officially came out as a lesbian on her TikTok in 2021.

‘Touch’

Artist: Shura

Mood: “I don’t know what we are, but I still wanna dance — with you.”

Released as Shura’s debut single in 2014, “Touch” starts out shy, then blurts its motive out of confusion and desire. From start to finish, it juggles the are-we-or-are-we-not question that’s so often a quandary for the queer. Take a listen If you want to feel a bit sad but still jacked up this Pride.

Play Video

Though a bit reserved as a person, British singer-songwriter Shura doesn’t hold back when it comes to her music and her sexuality. She’s known for her bedroom-pop sound but delivers more than that with the themes and lyrics of her music. Aside from singing about love, she goes on about “existential angst, indecision, panic attacks…and paralyzing shyness,” according to a 2016 article by The Guardian.

Shura shared with The Guardian, “It is important that you’re out, and it is important that you’re visible.”

‘Not Now’

Artist: Ally Hills

Mood: “Queers as hopeful romantics.”

“Not Now” is jaunty tune about queer love, which often doesn’t care if it’s ended — it’s still there. Without being pushy, Hills’s lyrics profess her enduring love for an ex.

The song seems convincingly true to life, because it is. Hills, an American YouTuber and singer-songwriter, wrote it for a fellow YouTuber she once dated. And, of course, in typical YouTuber fashion, both of them had made public videos about their relationship and the lack thereof after.

Play Video

Ally Hills is famous for her wise-cracking videos and upbeat songs “that illuminate the lesbian experience.” She’s a part of a lesbian bunch on YouTube, supplying their huge following with hilariously creative content about anything queer.

‘Rainbow’

Artist: dodie

Mood: “It’s okay to be gay, love.”

“Rainbow” was written by dodie “around the shame lgbtq+ [sic] people go through,” as she put it in the description of the 2018 YouTube video she posted when she first released the song. She emphasized the importance of Pride and the symbols used by the community — the rainbow and the Pride flag — “to combat the feeling” of shame. Listen on if you want to feel alright this Pride Month.

Play Video

British singer-songwriter dodie started out as a YouTuber, posting music covers and her own original songs regularly. Since then, her quiet, acoustic folk music has helped her make a name for herself in the industry, with four EPs and her first studio album released just last year under her belt.

For Pride Month 2017, dodie posted a YouTube video of her singing an original song titled “i’m bisexual – a coming out song.”

Listen to “A Moody Playlist for the Sappy Sapphic” on Spotify. – Rappler.com

Gabrielle Yatco is a writer and editor with six years of experience in the publishing and PR industries. She tells stories about people, culture, and growth. Connect with her: gabbyyatcowrites@gmail.com.