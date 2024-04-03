Court issues arrest warrant against Quiboloy | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

A regional court orders the arrest of embattled doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy and his associates for child abuse and sexual abuse.

A Pulse Asia survey reveals Senator Raffy Tulfo and Vice President Sara Duterte are the top contenders for the 2028 presidential race.

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake hits Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3, the strongest tremor to hit the island in at least 25 years, killing at least 9 people, injuring more than 800, with 77 trapped in tunnels and collapsed buildings.

Fifteen Filipinos are on Forbes’ 2024 list of the world’s richest people which has 2,781 names. Real estate magnate Manuel Villar, ports tycoon Enrique Razon, and food and beverage king Ramon Ang are the top 3 richest Filipinos on the latest Forbes’ World’s Billionaires List: The Richest in 2024.

Pope Francis says he found an ally in his predecessor Benedict XVI when he spoke in favor of civil partnerships for same-sex couples. — Rappler.com