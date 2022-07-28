NCT’s Renjun tests positive for COVID-19, ‘THE DREAM SHOW 2’ canceled

Renjun's diagnosis comes days after Mark Lee also tested positive for the virus, therefore canceling their 3-night Seoul show

MANILA, Philippines – After Mark Lee, another member of NCT DREAM, Renjun, was diagnosed with COVID-19. This means that the K-pop group’s three-night concert scheduled for July 29 to 31 at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome will be canceled until further notice.

According to Soompi, SM Entertainment officially broke the news of Renjun’s situation and called off THE DREAM SHOW 2: In a Dream on Wednesday evening, July 27.

The main vocalist experienced unusual symptoms and “a change in his condition” before undergoing PCR testing on Wednesday.

“He [Renjun] immediately halted all of his scheduled activities and is currently undergoing treatment at home in self-quarantine in accordance with the guidelines of government health authorities,” the agency said.

As a result of the absence of two members, the group’s solo concert has “inevitably been canceled.”

“Although all of the NCT DREAM members and staff worked hard to prepare a concert that would live up to the expectations of the fans who had been waiting for this concert, we regretfully came to the unavoidable decision that within the current situation, we would not be able to put on the best possible concert, so we ask for fans’ deep and generous understanding,” the statement continued.

The agency also informed fans that all tickets sold would be fully refunded.

Prior to Renjun’s diagnosis, the group was already set to perform without their leader, Mark, who also contracted the virus on Monday, July 25. Renjun, Jeno, Jisung, Jaemin, Chenle, and Haechan were to take the stage as a six-member group.

Members Jeno and Chenle also tested positive for COVID-19 previously in June.

THE DREAM SHOW 2: In a Dream was supposed to be the group’s first solo concert since the pandemic. NCT DREAM, who were named Penshoppe’s global ambassadors in May, performed in Manila for Begin Again: KPOP Edition in the same month. – with reports from Sydney Cañamo/Rappler.com

Sydney Cañamo is a Rappler intern.