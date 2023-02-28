‘Konti nalang makakalabas na’: Parokya ni Edgar shares health update on Gab Chee Kee

GAB CHEE KEE. The Parokya ni Edgar guitarist is in the hospital after being diagnosed with lymphoma.

The guitarist was diagnosed with lymphoma in late 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Parokya ni Edgar guitarist Gab Chee Kee is on track to be discharged from the hospital, according to a new update from his bandmates.

In a February 26 Facebook post, the band shared photos and videos of Gab at the hospital, showing him in high spirits and even playing his guitar from bed.

“Dahil sa tulong, dasal, at good vibes niyo, eto si Gab ngayon (because of your help, prayers, and good vibes, this is Gab now)!” they said, adding that he has been transferred from the ICU to a regular room, and the the tubes attached to his body are slowly being removed.

“Excited parang bata, nag-gigitara habang papunta sa regular room! Konti nalang at makakalabas na rin siya ng hospital!” they said.

(Excited, like a kid, playing the guitar on the way to the regular room. Just a little bit more and he’ll be able to leave the hospital.)

“May cancer pa rin siya, so tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang laban para makasama na namin siya on the stage soon! Laban pa Gab! Kayang-kaya yan!” they said.

(He still has cancer so the fight continues so he can join us on the stage soon! Keep fighting Gab! You can do this!)

Gab was diagnosed with lymphoma in late 2022, and has been undergoing chemotherapy for the past few months. Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda revealed in January that he was transferred to the ICU and was intubated due to complications.

After Chito’s revelation, both the music industry and fans came together to raise funds for Gab’s medical bills, with gigs, auctions, and merch sales. – Rappler.com