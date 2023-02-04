Music scene comes together to raise funds for Parokya ni Edgar guitarist Gab Chee Kee

From gigs to auctions, here are the ways musicians are supporting Gab

MANILA, Philippines – Parokya ni Edgar guitarist Gab Chee Kee is currently battling complications from lymphoma, and in the spirit of “walang iwanan sa Parokya band,” the music industry has come together to raise funds for his medical bills.

Parokya ni Edgar kicked off fundraising efforts, with frontman Chito Miranda sharing Gab’s health status and calling for donations on social media in January.

Singer-songwriter Ebe Dancel, who described Gab as one of his best friends, donated proceeds from his recent Sa Wakas concert toward Gab’s medical fund. He and former Sugarfree bandmate Mitch Singson also auctioned off an original drawing of the concert’s poster for Gab.

Other upcoming gigs for Gab include the Parokya Party for Gab on Sunday, February 5, at 12 Monkeys Music Hall and Pub. The P1,000 door charge will go straight to Gab.

Also happening at 12 Monkeys is Gig for A Cause, which features rappers Gloc-9, Shanti Dope, and Flow G. The gig will be held on Friday, February 10, with a P1,000 door charge.

Meanwhile, female OPM legends Barbie Almalbis, Acel Bisa, Aia de Leon, and Lougee Basabas are coming together for Gab-ibig: Girl Power for Gab, happening on Sunday, February 12, also at 12 Monkeys. Door charge is P600.

Other fundraising efforts for Gab include the sale of a limited edition “Walang Iwanan” shirt by musician-owned clothing brand Linya-Linya, in collaboration with Parokya ni Edgar.

Rock band Eraserheads auctioned off a custom guitar designed by Gab and signed by all four Eraserheads members. Bidding opened on February 4 and will end on February 14.

According to Chito, Gab was diagnosed with lymphoma in late 2022 and has since been undergoing chemotherapy. In January, he was transferred to the ICU while battling pneumonia, which was a complication from his condition.

Gab is one of the founding members of Parokya ni Edgar. The band came together in 1993 and has since been known for their songs such as “The Yes Yes Show,” “Halaga,” “Mr. Suave,” “Harana,” and “Gitara.” – Rappler.com