Sarah Geronimo celebrates her 20th anniversary with concert

MANILA, Philippines – It’s been 20 years since Sarah Geronimo made her showbiz debut, and the pop superstar is celebrating with an anniversary concert on Friday, May 12.

The concert will be held at the Araneta Coliseum. It’ll be directed by veteran concert director Paolo Valenciano and Sarah herself.

Ticket prices range from P600 for general admission, to P15,000 for SVIP with meet and greet. Tickets go on sale starting March 18.

Sarah has kept a low profile since she married Matteo Guidicelli in 2020, though she performed in a series of virtual concerts in 2021.

She also released her comeback single “Dati-Dati” in October 2022, and returned to the stage of variety show ASAP in December 2022.

Her single “Habang Buhay” was released on March 1, also to mark her 20th year milestone.

Sarah rose to fame in 2003, when she won the singing competition Star For A Night. Since then, she has released iconic pop tracks such as “Sa Iyo,” “Tala,” “Ikot-Ikot,” and “Duyan.” – Rappler.com